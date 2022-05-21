Daniel Blancas wins second pro fight on Jean Pascal undercard

May 21st, 2022

ProBox TV

Last night middleweight prospect, Daniel Blancas (2-0, 1 KO), who was a decorated amateur, stayed undefeated in his second pro fight as he scored a dominate unanimous decision over Heinrich Coorssen Caceres (0-1).

The 4-round bout take place on the ProBox Promotions card in Plant City, Florida.

“It felt good to get the win, my opponent was tough, but I won every round,” said Blancas. “My goal is to knock out every fighter I face, but last night I learned a valuable lesson that sometimes you can hit people with big shots and they’re not going down. Some fighters are just blessed with great chins. This will mold me into a better fighter in the future.”

All three judges saw the bout 40-36 for Blancas, as those in attendance were dazzled by Blancas’ command of the fight. Blancas used his size, volume, and power to take control of the fight.

“Blancas is doing what he needs to do to be great and he looked sensational in his second pro fight,” stated Tim VanNewhouse, Blancas Manager. “We’re setting him up to be in the best position to be successful. ProBox Promotions is giving him a great chance to be active, and he is making the most of each fight.”

“I might not be satisfied with the result, but I am happy that I got the win,” said an exhausted Blancas. “As I said before, I am chasing greatness, and to chase greatness I need to get better each time I step in the ring. My opponent came to win, and I didn’t just fight him, I fought his dreams, and his ambition in the sport. I know each time I fight, I’ll be fighting men who will be putting everything on the line, so I must always be ready. I look forward to learning from this bout and taking this experience into my next fight.”