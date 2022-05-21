Buatsi vs Richards: Running order light-heavyweight eliminator

May 21st, 2022

Mark Robinson

BUATSI VS. RICHARDS WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

16:45 BST FIRST FIGHT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

SHILOH DEFREITAS 146lbs 12oz v ILIYAN MARKOV 146lbs

(London, England) (Sofia, Bulgaria)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 182lbs 11oz v ROBERT BALTARU 181lbs 3oz

(Takeley, England) (Braga, Portugal)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Welterweight contest

CYRUS PATTINSON 150lbs v DIMITRI TRENEL 149lbs 15oz

(Alnwick, England) (Dainville, France)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Cruiserweight contest

CHEAVON CLARKE 199lbs 1oz v PAWEIL MARTYNIUK 196lbs

(Gravesend, England) (Warsaw, Poland)

followed by

19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Lightweight Title

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 139lbs 12oz v JAVIER MOLINA 139lbs 12oz

(Liverpool, England) (Norwalk, USA)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title

ELLIE SCOTNEY 121lbs 8oz v CECILLA ROMAN 121lbs 8oz

(Catford, England) (San Juan, Argentina)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBC Silver Bridgerweight Title

ALEN BABIC 208lbs 6oz v ADAM BALSKI 210lbs 3oz

(Zagreb, Croatia) (Warsaw, Poland)

followed by

10 x 2 mins WBC and IBF Super-Lightweight World Titles

CHANTELLE CAMERON 140lbs v VICTORIA NOELLA BUSTOS 137lbs 5oz

(Northampton, England) (Rosario, Argentina)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

JOSHUA BUATSI 174lbs 12oz v CRAIG RICHARDS 174lbs 4oz

(Croydon, England) (Crystal Palace, England)

Fighter quotes:

Joshua Buatsi:

“I think there’s always people to prove wrong Eddie… The talking is nearly done. We’re going to find out on Saturday. The switch hasn’t flicked yet. I don’t think it personally flicked during that face off but we are two or three days away and the switch will definitely flick.

“The struggle from camp, I’ve got that in me. And I know how I want to perform on Saturday. And it’s time to show it because camp was very hard. And I’ve paid the price but someone else has got to pay it now.

“The way that life is now, I go anywhere I need to go to improve. It happened to be in the States. It happened to be in Cali and that’s where I’m at. We all have one career. So wherever I have to be, that’s where I have to be. My family my friends understand that when it’s all over we can party and we can celebrate. But for now Saturday is what’s next.

“Every boxer has got an ego. Everyone sitting on this table has an ego and wants to win. Who here wants to go into a fight and lose? No hands. See what I’m saying.

“I win by being myself. You can look at the stats and say ‘oh this is how he usually wins, this is the style that he fights’, but I’m going to bring it and I’m in it to win it. There’s no other way.”

Craig Richards:

“100% Eddie, I do believe that I’ll be victorious otherwise I would it be here today. I believe all the fights that I’ve taken have put me in good stead.

“I just say what I want to say. If I feel something I say it.

“It’s not personal to Josh, I just believe that I’m the best in the division. I’m very good at adapting to fighters. I’ve got a very good IQ and it just depends on what I want to bring and what I’ve got in the toolbox that night. And I believe I’ve got the tools to get the job done on Saturday night. It’s not personal to him it’s just that I believe I have the ability to beat anyone.

“I’ve got to keep proving the doubters wrong.”