The Top 10 WBC super welterweight champions of all time

May 20th, 2022

The World Boxing Council lists all its champions whenever a fight comes around. When the recent super-welterweight title clash happened, it was no different.

Jermell Charlo became the undisputed ruler in the 154 weight class. He could feature in the next update in 2022.

If he does, though, it would be at the expense of Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao is currently rated at number ten on the all-time list, meaning his place is in jeopardy at the higher of his preferred divisions.

Floyd Mayweather is number one, followed by Oscar De La Hoya. Winky Wright, Shane Mosley, and Sergio Martinez also feature.

Mayweather being the best WBC champion ever at 154 signifies his massive achievements, especially as most of his best work came in the divisions below.

Rival Pacquiao accomplished more with other organizations, leaving him further down the ranks.

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)

2. Oscar De La Hoya (Mexico/US)

3. Terry Norris (US)

4. Winky Wright (US)

5. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)

6. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)

7. Simon Brown (Jamaica/US)

8. Shane Mosley (US)

9. Vernon Forrest (US)

10. Manny Pacquiao (Phil)

ALL WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Denny Moyer (US) (+) 1963

2. Ralph Dupas (US) (+) 1963

3. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) 1963 – 1965

4. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1965 – 1966

5. Kisoo Kim (Korea) (+) 1966 – 1968

6. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) * 1968

7. Fred Little (US) 1969 – 1970

8. Carmelo Bossi (Italy) 1970 – 1971

9. Koichi Wajima (Japan) 1971 – 1974

10. Oscar Albarado (US) 1974 – 1975

11. Koichi Wajima (Japan) * 1975

12. Miguel de Oliveira (Brazil) 1975

13. Elisha Obed (Bahamas) 1975 – 1976

14. Eckhard Dagge (Ger) (+) 1976 – 1977

15. Rocco Mattioli (Italy) 1977 – 1979

16. Maurice Hope (GB) 1979 – 1981

17. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1981 –

18. Thomas Hearns (US) 1982 – 1986

19. Duane Thomas (US) (+) 1986 – 1987

20. Lupe Aquino (Mexico) 1987

21. Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) 1987 – 1988

22. Don Curry (US) 1988 – 1989

23. Rene Jacquot (France) 1989

24. John Mugabi (United Kingdom).

1990 – Present

25. Terry Norris (US) 1990 – 1993

26. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1993 – 1994

27. Terry Norris (US) * 1994

28. Luis Santana (DR) 1994 – 1995

29. Terry Norris (US) * 1995 – 1997

30. Keith Mullings (US) 1997 – 1999

31. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) 1999 – 2001

32. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 2001 – 2003

33. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) * 2002 – 2003

34. Shane Mosley (US) 2003 – 2004

35. Winky Wright (US) 2004

36. Ricardo Mayorga (Nic.) 2005 – 2006

37. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) * 2006 – 2007

38. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2007

39. Vernon Forrest (US) (+) 2007 – 2008

40. Sergio Mora (US) 2008

41. Vernon Forrest (US) * 2008

42. Sergio Martinez (Arg) 2008 – 2009

43. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2010

44. Saul Alvarez (Mexico) 2011 – 2013

45. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)* 2013 – 2015

46. Jermell Charlo (US) 2016 – 2018

47. Tony Harrison (US) 2018 – 2019

48. Jermell Charlo (US)* 2019 –

* Regained

