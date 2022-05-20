The Top 10 WBC super welterweight champions of all time
The World Boxing Council lists all its champions whenever a fight comes around. When the recent super-welterweight title clash happened, it was no different.
Jermell Charlo became the undisputed ruler in the 154 weight class. He could feature in the next update in 2022.
If he does, though, it would be at the expense of Manny Pacquiao.
Pacquiao is currently rated at number ten on the all-time list, meaning his place is in jeopardy at the higher of his preferred divisions.
Floyd Mayweather is number one, followed by Oscar De La Hoya. Winky Wright, Shane Mosley, and Sergio Martinez also feature.
Mayweather being the best WBC champion ever at 154 signifies his massive achievements, especially as most of his best work came in the divisions below.
Rival Pacquiao accomplished more with other organizations, leaving him further down the ranks.
WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT TOP 10 CHAMPIONS
1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
2. Oscar De La Hoya (Mexico/US)
3. Terry Norris (US)
4. Winky Wright (US)
5. Sergio Martinez (Argentina)
6. Nino Benvenuti (Italy)
7. Simon Brown (Jamaica/US)
8. Shane Mosley (US)
9. Vernon Forrest (US)
10. Manny Pacquiao (Phil)
ALL WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Denny Moyer (US) (+) 1963
2. Ralph Dupas (US) (+) 1963
3. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) 1963 – 1965
4. Nino Benvenuti (Italy) 1965 – 1966
5. Kisoo Kim (Korea) (+) 1966 – 1968
6. Sandro Mazzinghi (Italy) * 1968
7. Fred Little (US) 1969 – 1970
8. Carmelo Bossi (Italy) 1970 – 1971
9. Koichi Wajima (Japan) 1971 – 1974
10. Oscar Albarado (US) 1974 – 1975
11. Koichi Wajima (Japan) * 1975
12. Miguel de Oliveira (Brazil) 1975
13. Elisha Obed (Bahamas) 1975 – 1976
14. Eckhard Dagge (Ger) (+) 1976 – 1977
15. Rocco Mattioli (Italy) 1977 – 1979
16. Maurice Hope (GB) 1979 – 1981
17. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1981 –
18. Thomas Hearns (US) 1982 – 1986
19. Duane Thomas (US) (+) 1986 – 1987
20. Lupe Aquino (Mexico) 1987
21. Gianfranco Rosi (Italy) 1987 – 1988
22. Don Curry (US) 1988 – 1989
23. Rene Jacquot (France) 1989
24. John Mugabi (United Kingdom).
1990 – Present
25. Terry Norris (US) 1990 – 1993
26. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1993 – 1994
27. Terry Norris (US) * 1994
28. Luis Santana (DR) 1994 – 1995
29. Terry Norris (US) * 1995 – 1997
30. Keith Mullings (US) 1997 – 1999
31. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) 1999 – 2001
32. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 2001 – 2003
33. Francisco Castillejo (Spain) * 2002 – 2003
34. Shane Mosley (US) 2003 – 2004
35. Winky Wright (US) 2004
36. Ricardo Mayorga (Nic.) 2005 – 2006
37. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) * 2006 – 2007
38. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2007
39. Vernon Forrest (US) (+) 2007 – 2008
40. Sergio Mora (US) 2008
41. Vernon Forrest (US) * 2008
42. Sergio Martinez (Arg) 2008 – 2009
43. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 2010
44. Saul Alvarez (Mexico) 2011 – 2013
45. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)* 2013 – 2015
46. Jermell Charlo (US) 2016 – 2018
47. Tony Harrison (US) 2018 – 2019
48. Jermell Charlo (US)* 2019 –
* Regained
