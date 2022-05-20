Stephen Fulton Jr. eyes undisputed title after Danny Roman

May 20th, 2022

Stephen Fulton Jr. aims to show fans why he picked Danny Roman for his next fight after beating two high-caliber opponents.

The unified WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion promised victory over the former unified champion.

He also predicted a Fight of the Year in their much-anticipated title showdown.

Fulton and Roman top the action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, June 4, in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

After unifying titles in a 2021 Fight of the Year against Brandon Figueroa on SHOWTIME last November, Philadelphia’s Fulton returns to action against the exciting Los Angeles native Roman.

His opponent seeks to become a unified champion at 122-pounds for the second time in a matchup built to deliver fireworks.

A super-confident Fulton is ready to defend his belts.

“Everything has been great. Camp has been amazing and challenging for me training through Ramadan,” said Fulton. “Training with little energy during Ramadan actually helped me as far as making weight.

!Right now, I’m just looking forward to June 4.

“I’ve fought during Ramadan four years in a row and got knockouts. I already know how to prepare for a fight this way. My mental is just different when I’m fasting and on my spiritual journey.

“Those are the things that push me to the next level mentally. The fight game is more mental than physical, anyway.

“Roman was doing a lot of tweeting at me saying that I was ducking. But I just didn’t say anything back and made the fight happen.

“I just want them to keep that same energy. I was presented with other fighters to face, and I chose Danny Roman. He deserved the opportunity, so I gave it to him.”

ROMAN CHALLENGE

Fulton added what kind of challenge he expects: “He’s a great fighter, and you can’t take that away from him.

“I don’t understand how he didn’t get his rematch for his original belts, but I decided to give him the shot at mine.

“I expect Roman to be different against me than any other fight. He’s looking to get back on top. I have to be smart and able to adapt. That’s what I do best.

“I don’t care what anyone on the outside thinks. I know what I am. I’m the unified champ. I only have to prove it to myself.

“I think since my last fight, I’ve changed my mentality, and I’m not worried about anyone else. I’m taking these fights for me.”

STEPHEN FULTON JR UNDISPUTED

If he wins, Fulton has his eyes on more straps.

“The winner of this fight needs to go for undisputed. It’s the other side that wants to keep waiting. Those are the only fights that interest me.

! It’s all champions against other champions and top contenders for me. Hopefully, once we take care of this fight, we will go for undisputed next.

“Fans are going to see a victory. I guarantee a victory. I can’t say how it will happen because my mood and mind change every day.

!As of right now, just expect to see a smart boxer.

“I showed against Brandon Figueroa that I can do whatever it takes to get the job done. I boxed early in my career.

! I’ve fought toe-to-toe in recent bouts. I know what I’m capable of, and I’m going to show you.

“Being in two dog fights back-to-back has only pushed me to an even higher confidence level. I can do what I want in that ring at any time. Whenever I want to.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster. The Fulton vs. Roman fight is promoted in association with Thompson Boxing.

