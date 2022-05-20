What happened to Floyd Mayweather working with Anthony Joshua?

May 20th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Floyd Mayweather promised to work with Anthony Joshua in 2021. So far, the arrangement has failed to materialize.

Mayweather confirmed his desire to work with the former heavyweight champion after revealing the pair grew closer last year.

The five-weight world champion appeared at Joshua’s fight against Kubrat Pulev in London. He revealed they regularly talk.

There was little comment from Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn at the time. The Essex man has worked with the Londoner from day one as a professional.

Failing to specify whether his interest was in a promotional sense, stumbling blocks appeared from day one for a Mayweather and Joshua collaboration.

Joshua fights on DAZN. At the same time, Floyd Mayweather works with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions, who deal with FOX and Showtime.

There was plenty to discuss. But that didn’t stop Mayweather from outlining his enthusiasm about any future deal.

“I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua real soon. We communicate all the time. We talk all the time,” Mayweather told The Disruptive Entrepreneur.

Asked for his opinion on a future Joshua vs. Tyson Fury clash, Mayweather added: “It’s a very intriguing match-up.

“You can never say what’s going to happen in the sport of boxing. Both guys are great competitors.

“As I say, me and Anthony Joshua talk on the regular. So I look forward to working with Anthony Joshua.”

Mayweather wasn’t as invested as he was with Joshua on whether there’s also a soft spot for Fury.

“I’ve met Tyson Fury on a few occasions, a great guy, very interesting. After the fight, I like to see him sing,” stated Mayweather.

“I haven’t seen him fight a lot of times. I’ve seen him fight probably only twice. I’ve only seen Tyson Fury fight twice against Deontay Wilder.”

Urged for a prediction on Joshua-Fury, Mayweather concluded: “Anthony Joshua has a lot of experience, Tyson Fury as well has a lot of experience.

“But I think Anthony Joshua losing a fight helped him become stronger.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Sadly, Floyd Mayweather and Anthony Joshua are yet to link up despite AJ losing his titles for a second time last September.

For his revenge attempt against Oleksandr Usyk, Joshua changed his team. However, there’s still no sign of Mayweather.

‘Money’ continues to find favor in money-spinning exhibition events. A show is still due to take place this month.

