Sheriff Chris Eubank dazzled his new wife with a three-minute monologue

May 20th, 2022

Mark Robinson

In an exclusive interview, Chris Eubank once gave World Boxing News one of his famous monologues.

He certainly made an impression on WBN. He did the same when wooing his wife.

Eubank explained how only he could about sweet-talking his new third wife years after his famous marriage to Karron broke down in 2005.

After she filed for a divorce, the former two-weight world champion split with Karron, whom he mentioned in all his post-fight interviews.

Opening up on the Piers Morgan Life Stories show, Eubank engaged in a deep conversation with the former Good Morning Britain host.

Eubank, an honorary Sheriff in the United States, had split with his second wife, Claire Geary, in 2017.

Piers Morgan: How did you feel when Karron left you?

Chris Eubank: I didn’t believe it. When she said she wanted a divorce. I said you couldn’t be serious.

She said, Yeah. I said, OK. But I didn’t believe it. And I think it was about a year and a half later we were divorced.

PM: Were you a good husband?

CE: I was a great husband.

PM: I mean, various women went to the papers, the stories of affairs with you. Were they true?

CE: I always came home to my wife.

PM: So they were true, but you went home?

CE: I’m not going to….

PM: It’s not for me to put words in your mouth.

CE: I’m not going to talk about my past regrets.

PM: I suppose the only relevant question is whether the other women were the reason why Karron, in the end, had enough? Do you think that was the case?

CE: You’d have to ask her.

PM: What do you think?

CE: I don’t know.

PM: You must know.

CE: I don’t know.

PM: You don’t know why she divorced you?

CE: No, as I said to you, I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it when she said.

CHRIS EUBANK on PIERS MORGAN

Later in the show, the subject of his new anonymous wife came up.

Piers Morgan: You’ve got married again to a lady in Louisiana. You haven’t really talked much about that.

Chris Eubank: No, she’s not a public figure. She doesn’t want to be a public figure.

PM: But you’re happy?

CE: Oh, extremely happy.

PM: Where do you live together?

CE: Louisiana.

PM: And do you think, is this for life this one?

CE: Absolutely, yes.

PM: Did you meet in Louisiana?

CE: No.

PM: Where did you meet?

CE: At the Dorchester

PM: Really?

CE: Yes.

PM: Did she know who you were?

CE: No, I complimented her, and my line went on for about three minutes.

PM: How did it start?

CE: I was giving credit to the power of women and the female of the species. I got her to go on a phone and get up a poem written by Kipling in 1911 called The Female of the Species. And I said, read that.

And as she started to read, I said. When the Himalayan peasant meets the he-bear in his pride, he shouts to scare the monster, who will often turn aside.

But the she-bear thus accosted rends the peasant tooth and nail, for the female of the species is more deadly than the male.

PM: She listened to all this and still married you?

CE: She didn’t just listen. She read it as I was reciting it.

PM: So you’re reciting the Kipling poem…

CE: She’s reading it.

PM: Yeah. And it worked. Somehow you pulled it off.

CE: I pulled it off.

Watch the full episode of Pier Morgan’s Life Stories and others on the ITV Hub.

