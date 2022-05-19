Shohjahon Ergashev fights on May 26 Detroit Brawl

May 19th, 2022

A 10-round super lightweight co-main event has been added to the already stacked Salita Promotions’ special Memorial Day weekend-kickoff Detroit Brawl event on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, as IBF #4, WBA #13, WBO #11 and RING #7 super lightweight slugger Shohjahon Ergashev will take on South American Champion Luis Alberto Veron.

Ergashev (21-0, 19 KOs) of Detroit via Rakhmon, Uzbekistan and Veron (19-3-2, 9 KOs) of Jose Leon Suarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina will meet in the main supporting bout to the night’s main event featuring WBC #11-rated heavyweight Otto Wallin (23-1, 14 KOs) of Sweden facing Detroit’s own Rydell Booker (26-5-1, 13 KOs).

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $40. PLEASE NOTE:Tickets ordered online will be placed in will call at the box office for pick-up. A limited quantity of VIP tickets is also available by calling 313.529.7604.

An heavy-handed southpaw considered one of boxing’s hardest pound-for-pound punchers, Ergashev is a former member of the Uzbek national team now ranked in the top-15 in three of the four major sanctioning bodies. The 30-year-old hails from Rakhmon, Uzbekistan, but lives and trains in Detroit at the Kronk Gym under SugarHill Steward.

Ergashev has made several exciting appearances on national television, including an impressive fourth-round knockout of veteran Abdiel Ramirez, a third-round knockout against then top-10 rated Sonny Fredrickson, a 10-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Mykal Fox and his most impressive victory to date, a first-round demolition of normally durable and capable veteran Adrian Estrella in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic.

“I am very excited to get back in the ring and back to work,” said an eager Ergashev during a break in training. “This opportunity will help me climb higher in the rankings and defend my second home of Detroit. I grew up in Fergana, Uzbekistan, but my career started here. I love Detroit. Not only the fights , but the atmosphere of training here with SugarHill inspires me. I feel happy and comfortable and I’m planning to put on an interesting show for the fans!”

“I am very excited about Shohjahon Ergashev who I believe will emerge as a star and a dominant force in the super lightweight division,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “Shohjahon Ergashev is one of the hardest punchers in boxing and that power will be put to the test when he faces Luis Veron, who has never been stopped. This fight is an incredible addition to our talent-stacked Detroit Brawl show which will showcase world’s best fighters from different corners of the globe.”

On the undercard, rising super welterweight powerhouse Marlon Harrington (7-0, 6 KOs) will be appearing in an eight-round showdown, as will fast-tracking former national amateur champion and undefeated professional middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Grand Rapids, Michigan in a six-round bout.

Fighting in supporting bouts will be a trio of undefeated Michigan prospects, including super welterweight Husam Al Mashhadi (3-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, as well as super lightweight Ferris Dixon Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) and also undefeated super welterweight Da’Velle Smith (2-0, 2 KOs), both of Detroit.

All opponents will be announced shortly and all bouts are subject to change. The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center is located at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. On fight night, doors open at 6:00 pm and the action starts at 7:00 pm.