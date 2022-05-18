The dark time when suicidal Tyson Fury ‘wanted to die so bad’

World Boxing News looks back on the time when retired two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury attempted to commit suicide.

Fury gave an astonishing insight into his mind at the time as the WBC ruler struggled to deal with his success.

Victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 should have been the beginning for Fury. As it turned out, it was almost the end.

The adoration of reaching his lifelong dream escalated into wild nights and culminated in a deep and dark depression.

As Fury explained during a frank interview on the Joe Rogan Experience, he almost took his own life.

“It wasn’t until after the Klitschko fight. A very massive high that I had to avert to an even worse low. The lowest low that anyone could ever have,” he explained to Rogan.

“I’d wake up and think, ‘Why did I wake up this morning?’ And this is coming from a man who won everything. The money, fame, glory, titles, a wife, family, and kids. Everything.

“But I felt as if I had nothing, a gaping hole filled with gloom and doom.

TYSON FURY FERRARI

“I’d start thinking these crazy thoughts. I bought a brand new Ferrari convertible in the summer of 2016.

“Driving it on the highway and at the bottom, I got the car up to 190 mph and heading towards a bridge.

“I didn’t care about nothing. I just wanted to die so bad.

“I gave up on life, but as I was heading to the bridge, I heard a voice saying, ‘No, don’t do this, Tyson, think about your kids, your family, your sons, and your daughter growing up without a dad.’

“Before I turned into the bridge, I pulled onto the motorway. I didn’t know what to do. But I was shaking, and I was so afraid.

“I sought help from a psychiatrist, and she told me that I was an imminent death (risk),” Fury added.

Fury is back at the top of his game and dethroned Deontay Wilder in 2020 before defending the title in 2021.

He announced his decision to walk away after stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month.

