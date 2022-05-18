Worst scorecard ever! – Calls for discipline after rancid Tony Yoka total

May 18th, 2022

The boxing community wants action taken against French judge Bertrand Chagnoux following his shocking scorecard in the Tony Yoka fight.

Chagnoux, an official since 2007, is at the center of a row over how on earth he gave a draw in Yoka’s loss to Martin Bakole.

At the Accord Hotels Arena in Paris, Bakole put on a clinic, dropping the 2016 Olympic gold medalist twice on his way to a dominant ten-round win.

But not for Chagnoux. The veteran judge carded 94-94, meaning he had Yoka winning six rounds of the ten.

Taking away two knockdowns from a 96-94 scorecard reveals that Bakole only won two rounds, other than the ones he dropped Yoka in.

The whole scenario is unbelievable. Fans and media expressed their dismay at judging being the focus of the sport yet again.

DAZN and talkSPORT’s Ade Oladipo said: “Just catching up with some boxing. First stop, Yoka-Bakole.

“The judge [Bertrand Chagnoux] that had it 94-94 is a danger to the sport. He has to be investigated [for the scorecard].

“It might be the worse scorecard ever. It’s impossible to get that score watching that fight. Impossible.”

just catching up with some boxing..

Promoter Lou DiBella added his thoughts.

“Watched Bakole savagely beat the [expletive] out of Tony Yoka this afternoon on my phone. It was a brutal whooping, the kind that changes career trajectories.

“Just now saw the scores. They tried so hard to give Yoka the fight – shamelessly so. Like, should be investigated.”

Chagnoux will undoubtedly get away with his obvious wanting Yoka to get the win at all costs. Yet another example of the corruption and bias existing in a sport that suffers from injustice weekly.

TONY YOKA REGROUP

Yoka now has to regroup after being branded ‘grossly overrated’ by DiBella, a man who knows his heavyweights after taking Deontay Wilder to the top.

The Frenchman stayed at home in comfort for too long, saw out a year ban for illegal substances, and faces a career reputation in tatters.

However, Yoka will return.

“In victory and defeat, you have to know how to keep your head held high. I’m going to breathe, regain strength and refocus.

I make no excuses, and thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you all. See you soon,” said the 30 year-old.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.