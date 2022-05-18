Jermall Charlo ‘fighting for something bigger’ against Maciej Sulecki

May 18th, 2022

Jermall Charlo believes a victory over Maciej Sulecki will lead to a massive fight later in the year for the twin brother of undisputed Jermell.

The undefeated WBC Middleweight champion will hold a Juneteenth celebration in his hometown for the second-straight year.

He steps into the ring to face formidable former title challenger Sulecki on Saturday, June 18, live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Center in Houston.

Premier Boxing Champions present the event.

Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) returns to fight in his hometown of Houston for the fifth time in his career, having most recently earned an entertaining unanimous decision win over Juan Montiel last June on SHOWTIME.

The 31-year-old scored an impressive unanimous decision triumph over top middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their September 2020 showdown and owns a 7-0 record since moving up to middleweight in 2017.

CHARLO

Charlo, a two-division world champion, also pulled an impressive run at 154-pounds. He captured the IBF title in 2015, piling up victories over champions Austin Trout, Cornelius Bundrage, and Julian Williams.

He floored Williams three times on his way to a memorable fifth-round knockout.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring in front of my people in Houston and put on a great show fighting on Juneteenth weekend once again,” said Charlo.

“I’m ready to handle my business and give everyone what they’re coming out to see. Sulecki is a tough fighter who’s going to come in hungry.

“But I’m fighting for something bigger, and I won’t be stopped from delivering a special performance on June 18.”

SULECKI

A native of Warsaw, Poland, Sulecki (30-2, 11 KOs) trains in Chicago, Ill., with his new co-trainer and longtime Polish contender, Andrzej Fonfara.

He will look to earn his third straight victory on June 18. The 32-year-old has never been stopped and has won four of his last five fights, including a unanimous decision over Gabriel Rosado that earned him the title shot against Demetrius Andrade.

He would eventually lose by decision.

Sulecki has fought professionally since 2010 and has also scored notable victories in defeating former titleholder Jack Culcay in 2017 and knocking out then undefeated Hugo Centeno Jr. in 2016.

“I’ve been training for a long time for this fight. I feel strong and ready to get in the ring,” said Sulecki.

“Charlo is a great champion, and I respect what he can do, but I don’t think he’s any better than the best fighters I’ve faced before.

“I think I am the stronger fighter mentally and physically. I don’t think he’s a killer. He hasn’t even been able to stop his last two opponents.

“I’ve fought as the underdog in my opponent’s hometown. So I’m not worried about fighting in Houston at all.

“We have a huge community of Polish fans in the U.S. I know they’ll be there supporting me on June 18.”

Charlo vs. Sulecki is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. Tickets for the live event are on sale now.

They can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.

