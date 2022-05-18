Bryan vs Dubois heavyweight title bout paired with UK event on BT Sport

May 18th, 2022

Don King / Frank Warren

DANIEL DUBOIS WILL challenge Trevor Bryan for the WBA regular world title on June 11 in Miami and you can catch the heavyweight action, along with a British title double-header from Telford on the same night, all on BT Sport.

WBA No.1 ranked Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) heads Stateside for his breakthrough fight against the unbeaten New Yorker Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs), with the pair set to fight for the right to be made mandatory to the full WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk, depending on the outcome of his forthcoming rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Bryan, 32, won his belt via an 11th round stoppage of Bermane Stiverne and has navigated a single defence against Jonathan Guidry, last time out in January, with success coming via a split decision on the cards.

Dubois, just 24, will be having his second fight across the Atlantic after introducing himself to the American market with a typical first round stoppage of Joe Cusumano last August. He previously won the WBA Interim belt with a second round demolition of Bogdan Dinu in Telford.

“I am thrilled that Daniel is getting his big opportunity to fight for a world championship belt,” said his promoter Frank Warren. “He has had to bide his time and be a little bit patient because there was always the risk of him being bypassed if he took another fight in the interim.

“Now his time has come and winning this fight will open all sorts of doors. A new generation of top heavyweights are closing in on the current kings of the division and Daniel, along with Joe Joyce, is leading the charge.

“Bryan isn’t a household name but there can be no room for complacency. He is unbeaten with a more than respectable knockout ratio, so Daniel will need to be on his guard and on his game in Miami.

“I am also delighted that BT Sport viewers will be served up with a double-helping of boxing action on the night, with our British title battles from the Telford International Arena leading into Daniel’s heavyweight title challenge.”

In Telford, Liam Davies (11-0, 5 KOs) will challenge new champion Marc Leach (18-1-1, 4 KOs) for the British super bantamweight title in his hometown.

In the other half of the British title double, Birmingham’s Ijaz Ahmed (10-2-1, 1 KO) and London’s Kaisy Khademi (8-1-1, 2 KOs) will go at it for a third time with the vacant super flyweight belt at stake and a final eliminator for a shot at the Commonwealth championship.

And in a fight where two prospects put it all on the line, the unbeaten super lightweight Eithan James (8-0) from Northampton goes up against Connor Parker (13-1, 1 KO), Zach Parker’s cousin from Woodville in Derbyshire, in an eliminator for the English title.

Tickets for the show at Telford International Centre on Saturday, 11 June are on sale now, available from Ticketmaster.co.uk.