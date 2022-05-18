Anthony Peterson partners with Rick Ross for May 28th return

May 18th, 2022

Former world title challenger, Anthony Peterson (38-1-1, 24 KOs), the brother of two-time world champion Lamont Peterson, is returning on May 28th in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Peterson will fight at super lightweight against Saul Corral (23-18, 13 KOs), in his first 8-bout partnering up with Team Freeway Boxing headed by street legend, “Freeway” Rick Ross.

“I am excited to return to the ring, as my brother, Lamont Peterson is now my full-time coach along with Sean Johnson and James Baker, who were amateur boxing stars in their own right in the area,” said Peterson.

“I am grateful to Team Freeway boxing for putting this together. I want to thank Sarah Fina, who has helped me a ton in my career. She put me in a position to be as successful as possible, so I want to give her credit for where I am at. Sarah believed in me when a lot of people didn’t. Although we are not working together anymore, I don’t want her efforts to go unnoticed.”

Peterson, who has been out of the ring for nine months, now has a new team starting with Team Freeway Boxing and is looking to finish his career as a world champion. The goal for Peterson is to stay active and achieve as much as he can.

“I am looking forward to making a big bang in 2022, I am taking it one fight at a time right now, but my goals in the sport are massive,” continued Peterson. “I want to thank everyone who stuck by me through the turbulent times, I know it hasn’t been easy – but I am back, and ready to put on a show.”