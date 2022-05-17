Tyson Fury to ‘get all the time he needs’ on vacating heavyweight title

May 17th, 2022

WBC

The World Boxing Council will not strip Tyson Fury heavyweight title despite reports surfacing that this may be the case soon.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wasn’t happy when a WBC threat to give the champion a week to decide his future hit the headlines.

This scenario led to Warren stating the possible bullying of Fury into a quick decision. Fury is currently on holiday but has said he will never fight again.

Despite this, the WBC will respect Fury’s right to decide within the timeframe of the rules after completing mandatory duties against Dillian Whyte.

“I just received a very beautiful video from Tyson with his father and his family while on vacation,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “We spoke, and we’re going to be speaking in the near future.

“We will give him the time he needs,” he added.

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Warren had told The Mirror: “Is he going to fight again? Who knows? There’s only one person who will make that decision, and that will be him.

“Me, personally, I would not say to him, “you need to fight,” because I would never go there with him.

“If someone’s not got it in their heart to fight, they shouldn’t be in the ring because it’s the most dangerous sport you can get involved in, and you can get hurt.

“What I wouldn’t like him to do is retire now and then come back because he’s not reached his peak.

“I look at him, and I think to come back two or three years later, he ain’t going to be at his peak. So fight at your best. Whatever you do, do it when you’re at your best.

“Look at the his fight with Whyte. As much as it was a great event, it was a one-sided fight. He never lost a round.

“He dominated that fight from the moment it was signed, not just in the ring. Tyson is a master at how he gets into people’s minds psychologically.

“The only other two fighters who’ve done that in my time watching boxing was Muhammad Ali, who was a genius, and Mike Tyson in the early days how he intimidated people.

“Ninety-five percent of his opponents were beaten before they got in the ring.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.