Giovanni De Carolis stops Daniele Scardina in five rounds

May 17th, 2022

Former WBA World super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis dominated WBO Intercontinental champion Daniele Scardina for five rounds at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, in front of 5,000 fans (about 1,000 coming from Rome to support De Carolis).

Promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and streamed live by DAZN the fight was considered a potential fight of the year in Italy and certainly it was. De Carolis attacked Scardina from the beginning, won every round, dropped Scardina at the end of the fourth round and dropped him again at the start of the fifth. The referee had no choice but to stop the action.

Now, De Carolis moves to 31-10-1 (15 KOs) while Scardina goes to 20-1 (16 KOs). Scardina was n.10 in the WBO rankings and now that position should go to De Carolis.

The atmosphere at the arena was exciting with many fans chanting like they were at the football stadium and this is unusual in Italy. Nobody thought that so many people would come from Rome to support De Carolis, many of them jumped off their ringside seats and watched the entire fight standing up, and never stopped yelling “Giovanni, Giovanni”.

Of course, Scardina’s fans responded chanting “Daniele, Daniele”. Also, there were many show-biz stars at ringside and photographers were busy. All this created an unique event, attended not only by boxing fans but by people who watched boxing for the first time and who will certainly come back for the next Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN show at Allianz Cloud.

In the main supporting bout, European super bantamweight champion Mary Romero defeated on points Maria Cecchi. The fight was disappointing for the two competitors and for the fans with a lot of rough action including an heabutt by Maria Cecchi.

In other action: welterweight Luis Romero (Venezuela, now 11-5-1) defeated in seven rounds Maxim Prodan (Ukraine, now 19-2-1), cruiserweight Oronzo Birardi defeated on points Ovidiu Enache, middleweight Joshua Nmomah beat on points Gabor Gorbics, debuting super middleweight Daniele Reggi beat by TKO 3 Luca Barbessi.