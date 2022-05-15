2016 super heavyweight gold medalist called ‘grossly overrated’ after loss

May 15th, 2022

Tony Yoka might have won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games, but the Frenchman has failed to set the heavyweight division alight since.

In France, a string of unimpressive victories on home soil, a run that did nothing for Yoka’s progress, got stifled by Martin Bakole.

Dropping Yoka twice, Bakola saw a majority decision as one judge attempted to rob the away fighter of victory.

After the event, Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella blasted Yoka for his performance.

“Yoka is vastly, grossly overrated. Never really made that graduation to a pro style and has questionable punch tolerance,” said DiBella.

“Bakole did look solid; he’s gotten better,” added the New Yorker.

After confirming his intentions to seek a rematch, Yoka vowed to alter his team in the aftermath.

“It’s time to go back to work, maybe to change some things,” said Yoka.

HEAVYWEIGHT PRAISE

Former British heavyweight champion Michael Sprott led the praise for Bakole as he traveled away from home for the win.

Sprott also blasted the level scorecard.

“Great win. A huge congratulations to MartinBakole. He absolutely boxed the fight out of Tony Yoka.

“There give it a majority decision, but it was nowhere near that. One judge’s scorecard was 94-94, thankfully overruled by scores of 96-92.

“And Bakole dropping Yoka twice,” added the Briton.

