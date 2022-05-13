Floyd Mayweather fight postponed after President’s death

May 13th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather delayed his exhibition in Dubai for at least a few days following the death of the United Arab Emirates President.

Three days of mourning in the UAE meant Mayweather had to wait to face Don Moore on a helipad at the Burj Hotel.

Mayweather said: “Sending my condolences to the entire UAE. RIP Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed,” on social media as the realization he couldn’t fight sunk in.

The former pound-for-pound king will now spend the next 72 hours in Dubai until a new date or rescheduling.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER POSTPONED

It’s hoped that an agreement can come to fruition so that all those who traveled for the event can remain until it happens.

