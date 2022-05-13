Amir Khan joins Kell Brook in retirement proving fight was a cash grab

May 13th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Less than one week after Kell Brook did the same, Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after an eighteen-year pro career.

Khan hung up his gloves after losing to Brook in a UK Pay Per View years past its sell-by-date. Both moves prove the pre-fight detractors who said the event was just a cash grab correct in their assessment.

The pair took millions of pounds from the event that sold well on Sky Sports Box Office.

Despite a rematch clause, Khan knows deep down that his career has nowhere left to turn after Brook walked away.

“It’s time to hang up my gloves,” said Khan. “I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with [during my tenure]. To my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me.”

It’s time to hang up my gloves.

I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years.

I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me. pic.twitter.com/VTk0oxVjp2 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 13, 2022

Brook told The Telegraph six days ago: “I’ve had a long chat with my family and parents. It’s over for me. I’ll never box again.

“It’s a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud. My mum is relieved. I think everyone around me is pleased.

“Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport, one in which you can be legally killed in the ring. I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”

AMIR KHAN FIGHT

On beating Khan to secure his UK legacy, Brook added: “I needed the Khan fight, I needed to settle the grudge, the feud.

“There is no dark feeling left in me now. I think when you have been in the ring with someone, it passes. It leaves you.

“Me and Amir said some words which were hateful in the build-up, but that’s what happens in boxing.

“I respect him after the fight. He showed real heart in there.

“I’d just like to be remembered as a fighter who would go in with anyone, feared no one. Who gave the fans what they wanted.”

UK boxing loses two of its former world champions in the same month. Both talked a good game pre-fight but knew they had nothing left in reality.

Sadly, the British fans got robbed of a proper fight between the pair for all those years.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.