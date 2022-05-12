Floyd Mayweather event to be the first of six in Global Titans Fight Series

May 12th, 2022

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be the first of six events staged by the link-up with new combat company Global Titans Fight Series.

However, neither have confirmed if Mayweather will feature in more than the first of those half dozen.

Confirming the news, Global Titans Fight Series said Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore on Saturday “is the first in a series of six unique boxing and MMA events staged at iconic locations across four continents.

“Each main event is broadcast globally, featuring champion fighters. Fans can find further Global Titans Event Series info at www.Global-Titans.com.”

FITE TV, who took over broadcasting rights when LIVENow got dropped by Mayweather and Global Titans, revealed further information for this weekend.

“It’s time to get ready for the incredible Mayweather vs. Moore fight that headlines The Global Titans Fight Series on a helipad 59 floors up in Dubai.

“Mayweather vs. Moore is available as a PPV event on FITE in major global territories, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, etc.

“The event features legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather returning to the ring to face unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore.”

Floyd Mayweather amassed a superior 50-0 record in the sport of boxing before retiring in 2017. Since then, the Las Vegas resident has fought for millions of dollars on the exhibition circuit.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BILL

The event will also showcase a fantastic card of world-famous combatants. UFC legend Anderson Silva faces fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout.

Also, a sanctioned bout between beloved former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) and Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.

The card includes a title fight between Belgian brawler Delfine Persoon and France’s Elhem Mekhaled.

Global Titans present the event with co-owners FrontRowTMT in association with Mayweather Promotions.

