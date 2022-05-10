Terence Crawford is not the Pound for Pound number one – here’s why

May 10th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford has proven too much for every opponent he’s faced leading to his handlers and network calling him the Pound for Pound number one.

The American has amassed a fantastic three-weight world title reign, including one undisputed triumph.

Crawford is 38-0 and certainly one of the most gifted fighters of his generation, of that there is no doubt. However, the honest debate surrounds Crawford’s undefeated resume.

A 16-0 record in world title fights has largely come against questionable opposition barring his last opponent Shawn Porter.

That lack of fellow Pound for Pounds names to show for his lengthy tenure in the sport means ‘Bud’ remains out of the P4P top five.

Beating below-par Brits Ricky Burns, Kell Brook, and Amir Khan adding to his only previous win against a P4P star in Yuriorkis Gamboa, is quite a stretch to put Crawford at number one.

TERENCE CRAWFORD RESUME

His previous promoters at Top Rank fluctuated between Crawford and Vasyl Lomachenko when representing both. But the truth is the former has never made it there yet.

The Ohama man needs at least one current and recognizable top five fighter on his C.V. This will only happen if Al Haymon at Premier Boxing Champions manages to secure the Errol Spence Jr. fight, which has eluded them both.

For now, Crawford will have to be content to be hovering around the top fighters until he shares the ring with Spence.

The jury remains in the verdict room on the former undisputed super lightweight champ now campaigning at 147.

Over time Crawford has reiterated his desires.

“I’m not ducking anyone on the PBC side or Top Rank platform. I want to fight all the top guys,” he’s pointed out.

POUND FOR POUND

Let’s get it right: winning world titles in three divisions is no easy feat, but Crawford has a lot more work to do compared with the likes of Canelo Alvarez.

Spence was in a similar position until facing Mikey Garcia, Porter, Danny Garcia and Yordenis Ugas something which boosted his profile considerably.

Placing a Fight of the Year nomination for the Porter collision [as Crawford did] into the mix also further cemented it.

Crawford needs that one-defining opponent to push him over that number one threshold. And anyone calling him pound for pound number one until that day has got it wrong.

He has to fight Spence, and he has to defeat “The Big Fish.”

WBN WELTERWEIGHT RANKINGS

1 Errol Spence

2 Terence Crawford

3 Keith Thurman

4 Jaron Ennis

5 Yordenis Ugas

