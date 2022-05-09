Deontay Wilder ‘long count knockout loss’ still hounds Tyson Fury

May 9th, 2022

Esther Lin

Tyson Fury may have stopped Deontay Wilder twice, but “The Gypsy King” continues to get hounded by supporters of the American.

Several social media and YouTube accounts keep banging the drum that Wilder beat Fury in the first meeting three years ago.

Those skeptics blame referee Jack Reiss for a long count that they say ‘robbed’ Deontay Wilder of a certain twelfth-round victory.

If that devastating blow had gotten appropriately counted, say the detractors, Wilder would be the number one heavyweight today.

Fury recounted the situation after the fight when interviewed about how on earth he got up from that power punch by Wilder.

“How I got back up, I really don’t know,” Fury stated. “I was sound asleep on the floor. All of a sudden, I opened my eyes, and I jumped up.

“But he (Reiss) had said to me (in the dressing room), he said to me, ‘if you get knocked down, I won’t stop the fight.’

He said, ‘I’ll tell you to step to the left and step to the right. If you can do that and you tell me you’re alright, then I won’t stop the fight’.

“And then when he asked me if I was alright, I said ‘yes. He told me to go to the left, and I went to the left. Then he told me to go to the right. I went to the right.

“He also said, being the most experienced referee in America, he said, ‘if you’re not capable, then I’ll stop the fight. But if you can continue, I won’t.”

DEONTAY WILDER COUNT

As it turned out, Fury did get to his feet and was able to continue. The gripe Wilder’s die-hard fans have is the time it took for Fury to get up.

According to some of the videos, Wilder had Fury down for twelve seconds. You’d have to re-watch the knockdown and judge for yourself.

Wilder should be back in the ring in the coming months. Fury’s career remains under a retirement cloud after knocking out Dillian Whyte.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.