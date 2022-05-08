Russia claims greatest boxing win, but hands Pound for Pound to Ukraine
Dmitry Bivol became only the second man after Floyd Mayweather to defeat Canelo Alvarez pushing the Mexican off the Pound for Pound top spot.
Canelo took the number one position in the sport back in 2019 when securing a stunning stoppage of Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand.
The superstar finally landed the crown after a second controversial win over Gennadiy Golovkin failed to push him past Vasyl Lomachneko the year previously.
Since that Kovalev destruction, Canelo was unmoved at the helm as others made a non-case for Terence Crawford to be boxing’s top dog. Sadly for Terence, he doesn’t have the resume of victories needed yet.
But now, Bivol’s win has put a new man at the sport’s summit. As a bloody war rages in Ukraine launched by Bivol’s home country of Russia, a soldier who fought in the early stages is now the P4P king.
Step forward, Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian is a new undeniable champion of champions.
Usyk cleaned out at 200 pounds before moving up to heavyweight and securing three more title versions. On sheer belts won over the past few years alone, Usyk should get recognized due to Canelo’s loss.
Bivol, for his triumph, goes from number thirty to number eight – a massive 22-spot jump.
He’s now in massive contention to win the WBN Pound for Pound Breakthrough Award claimed by George Kambosos Jr. last year.
Canelo drops to second as he’s still the four-belt super-middleweight ruler. Errol Spence is third, followed by Tyson Fury and Naoya Inoue.
Roman Gonzalez, Terence Crawford, Bivol, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Nonito Donaire make up the WBN top ten.
WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – May 2022
1 OLEKSANDR USYK
2 CANELO ALVAREZ
3 ERROL SPENCE
4 TYSON FURY
5 NAOYA INOUE
6 ROMAN GONZALEZ
7 TERENCE CRAWFORD
8 DMITRY BIVOL
9 VASYL LOMACHENKO
10 NONITO DONAIRE
11 to 25
11 JUAN ESTRADA
12 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR
13 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN
14 GERVONTA DAVIS
15 KAZUTO IOKA
16 JACK CATTERALL
17 JERMELL CHARLO
18 SHAKUR STEVENSON
19 TEOFIMO LOPEZ
20 ARTUR BETERBIEV
21 LEO SANTA CRUZ
22 KOSEI TANAKA
23 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI
24 JOSE RAMIREZ
25 JOSH TAYLOR.
26 to 50
26 ANTHONY JOSHUA
27 DEONTAY WILDER
28 JERMALL CHARLO
29 STEPHEN FULTON JR
30 EMANUEL NAVARRETE
31 REGIS PROGRAIS
32 ANDY RUIZ JR.
33 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN
34 KEITH THURMAN
35 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE
36 DAVID BENAVIDEZ
37 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO
38 GILBERTO RAMIREZ
39 MAIRIS BRIEDIS
40 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV
41 JERWIN ANCAJAS
42 JAIME MUNGUIA
43 JESSE RODRIGUEZ
44 MARK MAGSAYO
45 HIROTO KYOGUCHI
46 BRIAN CASTANO
47 JOE SMITH JR
48 VINCENT ASTROLABIO
49 JOSE ZEPEDA
50 CALLUM SMITH
World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.