Russia claims greatest boxing win, but hands Pound for Pound to Ukraine

May 8th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Dmitry Bivol became only the second man after Floyd Mayweather to defeat Canelo Alvarez pushing the Mexican off the Pound for Pound top spot.

Canelo took the number one position in the sport back in 2019 when securing a stunning stoppage of Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand.

The superstar finally landed the crown after a second controversial win over Gennadiy Golovkin failed to push him past Vasyl Lomachneko the year previously.

Since that Kovalev destruction, Canelo was unmoved at the helm as others made a non-case for Terence Crawford to be boxing’s top dog. Sadly for Terence, he doesn’t have the resume of victories needed yet.

But now, Bivol’s win has put a new man at the sport’s summit. As a bloody war rages in Ukraine launched by Bivol’s home country of Russia, a soldier who fought in the early stages is now the P4P king.

Step forward, Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian is a new undeniable champion of champions.

Usyk cleaned out at 200 pounds before moving up to heavyweight and securing three more title versions. On sheer belts won over the past few years alone, Usyk should get recognized due to Canelo’s loss.

Bivol, for his triumph, goes from number thirty to number eight – a massive 22-spot jump.

He’s now in massive contention to win the WBN Pound for Pound Breakthrough Award claimed by George Kambosos Jr. last year.

Canelo drops to second as he’s still the four-belt super-middleweight ruler. Errol Spence is third, followed by Tyson Fury and Naoya Inoue.

Roman Gonzalez, Terence Crawford, Bivol, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Nonito Donaire make up the WBN top ten.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – May 2022

1 OLEKSANDR USYK

2 CANELO ALVAREZ

3 ERROL SPENCE

4 TYSON FURY

5 NAOYA INOUE

6 ROMAN GONZALEZ

7 TERENCE CRAWFORD

8 DMITRY BIVOL

9 VASYL LOMACHENKO

10 NONITO DONAIRE

11 to 25

11 JUAN ESTRADA

12 GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

13 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

14 GERVONTA DAVIS

15 KAZUTO IOKA

16 JACK CATTERALL

17 JERMELL CHARLO

18 SHAKUR STEVENSON

19 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

20 ARTUR BETERBIEV

21 LEO SANTA CRUZ

22 KOSEI TANAKA

23 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

24 JOSE RAMIREZ

25 JOSH TAYLOR.

26 to 50

26 ANTHONY JOSHUA

27 DEONTAY WILDER

28 JERMALL CHARLO

29 STEPHEN FULTON JR

30 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

31 REGIS PROGRAIS

32 ANDY RUIZ JR.

33 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

34 KEITH THURMAN

35 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

36 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

37 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

38 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

39 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

40 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

41 JERWIN ANCAJAS

42 JAIME MUNGUIA

43 JESSE RODRIGUEZ

44 MARK MAGSAYO

45 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

46 BRIAN CASTANO

47 JOE SMITH JR

48 VINCENT ASTROLABIO

49 JOSE ZEPEDA

50 CALLUM SMITH

