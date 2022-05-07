Mayweather CEO rages at Eddie Hearn’s Floyd diss, Gervonta Davis link

May 7th, 2022

Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe let rip at Eddie Hearn once again after the Briton accused the former king of criticizing Canelo Alvarez.

Ellerbe had previously given Hearn both barrels over comments made about Stephen Espinoza. Now, Floyd’s right-hand man is raging with Hearn once more.

The scenario developed after Hearn got asked about Mayweather and Canelo’s legacy. Before, Canelo was complimentary about Mayweather helping him realize his ambitions by defeating him in 2013.

Hearn was asked by Fino Boxing what he made about Mayweather’s thoughts on Canelo.

He replied: “Because Floyd doesn’t like anyone to get close to his, his kind of legacy.

“Floyd’s an amazing fighter. He’s a pound-for-pound great. He’s a pay-per-view star, but this guy’s different.”

The Matchroom boss added: “You know in the respect of, he’s just a different personality. He’s much more humble.

“He’s a man of the people, you know. But Floyd was a great star – in his own, right? He should embrace the next generation.”

MAYWEATHER CEO

Not taking kindly to Hearn’s words or the fact that the DAZN handler got linked to signing Gervonta Davis after his contract with Floyd expires this month, Ellerbe went for his UK counterpart.

“I’ve said it, and I’ll continue to say it, in my opinion, he’s the biggest [POS] in boxing. Period.

“Floyd and Canelo are from two different cultures. They shared the ring, and we all know the result.

“I respect Canelo. He’s a boss and a terrific fighter. Floyd paved the way for Canelo!”

Giving props to Eddy Reynoso, rather than Hearn for making Canelo the star he is today, Ellerbe added: “Eddy Reynoso has done a masterful job of getting his guy paid.

“None of this affects his fighter’s bottom line. They found a situation they could extract the most money from with minimal risk associated. Props to Eddy!”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Hearn also gave Davis lots of praise, beginning rumors of a possible attempt to pull the lightweight star away from Ellerbe and Mayweather.

Ellerbe urged Tank to ignore anyone who thinks he should leave Mayweather Promotions.

On a fan’s comments, Ellerbe said: “Tank, he’s a clown looking for attention.

“Only fights he will ever go to is a TR show, and you know why. Trust me, he’s not coming anywhere near any fighter he talks about, and you know why.

“Ignore these clowns!”

We’ll have to see if Davis is a Mayweather Promotions fighter come May 29th.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

