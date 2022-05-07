Floyd Mayweather looks bigger than usual for exhibition return

May 7th, 2022

Floyd Mayweather participated in a training session ahead of his May 14 comeback in Dubai and looked considerably bigger than his usual fighting frame.

Mayweather went through a light gym workout on a video shared via social media, donning a shaven head and a beard.

Mayweather faces the undefeated Don Moore next week in a unique setting at the one-of-a-kind ring setup seemingly floating above the Dubai skyline.

The fight’s venue will deliver a unique luxury experience worthy of the event’s magnitude. The two competitors square off outdoors “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

Usually weighing 145 pounds, Mayweather was more like a super welterweight or middleweight as he went through his paces.

It will be interesting to see what weight the former pound-for-pound king comes in on Friday week.

Mayweather wants $29.99 to watch him go a few rounds with his uncle Roger‘s ex-protege recently changing broadcasters for the event.

Regarding tickets, the minimal ringside seats sell for over $100,000 each.

Future Global Titans Fight Series events are planned at the Pyramids at Giza, Niagara Falls, and the Grand Canyon.

Previous sporting events at the helipad have featured Tiger Woods, Andre Agassi, and Roger Federer. Also, Golfer Rory McIlroy and F1’s David Coulthard.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER NEW “LIGHT WORK” TRAINING; DRILLS PICTURE-PERFECT KO SHOTS ON HEAVY BAG FOR RETURN https://t.co/GdNH2hCr5k #boxing #feedly — 瓢漂＠ライオン百 (@lionhundred) May 5, 2022

FLOYD MAYWEATHER EVENT

Co-owners FrontRowTMT and ROQU Media present the event. It’s associated with Mayweather Promotions.

Global Titans Fight Series is the first in a series of six unique boxing and MMA events. They will get staged at iconic locations across four continents.

Keane Anis, Founder of FrontRowTMT, and his FrontRowTMT Entertainment Team have more than 20 years of experience organizing events. He served as Floyd Mayweather’s International Touring Partner for years.

