Canelo bill rocked by death, cancelation of IBF heavyweight eliminator

May 7th, 2022

This week, the Canelo Alvarez undercard suffered a big blow when a scheduled heavyweight title eliminator hit the scrapheap.

The situation followed the passing away of a team member involved in one of the Dmitry Bivol fight bill highlights.

A statement released by Wasserman outlined further details of the sad scenario.

“Filip Hrgović has been forced to delay his IBF Heavyweight World Title Final Eliminator against Zhang Zhilei. It follows his father’s death,” read the information sent to World Boxing News.

“He’s waited over a year for his opportunity to earn a shot at Oleksandr Usyk’s Heavyweight crown. The Croatian star would face Olympic Silver medallist Zhilei on the Canelo Alvarez blockbuster clash with Dmitry Bivol undercard on May 7 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

HEAVYWEIGHT DECISION

“We could not in good conscience allow Filip to enter the ring during this tough time,” said Hrgović’s promoter Kalle Sauerland.

“We would like to thank the IBF, Daryl Peoples, and Zhang Zhilei. Also our partners Matchroom Boxing for their understanding and compassion in this matter.

“Pero Hrgović was a big part of the team and will be forever missed by us all.

“Filip will take some time out now to be with his family before resuming his training.

“We look forward to announcing a new date soon for this exciting Heavyweight clash to determine the next challenger for the IBF World Title.”

REPLACEMENT

Adding that Zhang will battle a replacement, Sauerland stated: “We wish both Zhilei Zhang and Scott Alexander good luck in their fight tonight”.

The hard-hitting Hrgovic is widely tipped as a heavyweight title challenger for 2023 and was a hot favorite to defeat Zhang in Las Vegas.

He should be back in the coming months.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.