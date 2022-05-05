Trevor Bryan vs Daniel Dubois set, plus undercard for June 11 in Miami

Don King announced as only he can the full card for Trevor Bryan’s mandatory heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois.

A total of five bouts take place on the card that will be a Pay Per View affair from Miami.

Details sent to World Boxing News read as follows:

When the World’s Greatest Boxing Promoter Don King puts together a fight night card, he’s all about staging a night filled with title bouts.

King has got another night of action as the legendary promoter has put together five title fights. The WBA Heavyweight Championship fight headlines the show.

It pits defending champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs), going up against the number one contender Daniel DuBois (17-1, 16 KOs) from Greenwich, London.

The action-packed evening happens Saturday, June 11th, at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai in Miami, FL.

The promoter is billing “The Fight for Freedom and Peace.” The fight card will be on Pay-Per-View. An announcement on ticket availability will happen soon.

Bryan recently moved his training camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to Las Vegas, NV, and had a recent visitor in former heavyweight champion Larry Holmes, who worked with the current WBA champ on his jab.

The 32-year-old Bryan will be going up against the younger DuBois at 24-years of age.

UNDERCARD

In addition to the main event, the NABA Gold Heavyweight title fight will feature champion DaCarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) of Decatur, GA defending his title against another Georgia slugger in Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 5 KOs) from Dulac, GA. Guidry’s lone blemish came at the hands of Bryan.

Florida’s NABA Cruiserweight Champion Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 Kos) of Sarasota, FL, will defend his title against Plantation, Florida’s Isaiah Thompson (6-1-1, 5 KOs).

Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) will defend his NABA Welterweight championship against Florida’s Travis Castellon (17-4-1, 12 KOs).

Promoter Don King recently signed super lightweight contender Ryan Martin (24-2, 14 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN. Country music superstar Kane Brown manages Martin, which will be Martin’s first fight under the leadership of Brown.

Martin will take center stage in the fifth title fight of the evening. He goes after the NABA Lightweight Championship against an opponent to be named.

