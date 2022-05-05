Floyd Mayweather drops broadcaster, increases May 14 PPV price

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather has increased the Pay Per View price of his return to the ring from under twenty dollars to almost thirty.

The move comes as FITE TV confirms they will now take over the broadcast rights to Dubai’s Pay Per View event.

They said: “FITE takes PPV rights to major global territories including the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Australia – to name a few.

“FITE will provide world-class streaming reliability and device-agnostic options for The Global Titans Fight Series on Saturday, May 14.

“The Event features legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) returning to the ring to face unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs).

“The event also features an incredible venue as the competitors square off “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

“FITE was chosen as the lead provider for Global Titans Dubai because it is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment events. FITE is known for presenting the industry’s marquee PPV events and its registered base of over 6 million registered users.

“The distributor will present the pay-per-view event live at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 7 PM BST on Saturday, May 14th. Available globally at only $29.99. Order now.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER UNDERCARD

The event will also showcase a fantastic card of world-famous combatants. In an exhibition bout, UFC legend Anderson Silva faces fellow Brazilian fighting star, Bruno Machado.

Also, there’s a sanctioned bout featuring beloved former two-division world champion and Floyd Mayweather’s friend Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs). He faces Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.

The card also includes a title fight between Belgian brawler Delfine Persoon and France’s Maiva Hamadouche.

FITE snags the rights from LIVENow, who originally had the honor of PPV duties.

LIVENOW

An earlier confirmation had stated: “LIVENow, the premium destination for the best live sport, music, and lifestyle content, is the official media partner. They will live to stream the event and partner with other broadcasters in selected countries.”

This scenario will no longer be the case as a more well-known name in FITE take the reins.

“This is undoubtedly a unique Pay Per View event,” said Keane Anis, Founder of FrontRowTMT. “I’m looking forward to working with my team, Floyd Mayweather’s team.

“Also, my partners at ROQU Media present this historical event to fight fans worldwide.”

