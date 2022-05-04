Terence Crawford tells Errol Spence Jr. to ‘go ride a horse and relax’

May 4th, 2022

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. communicating is a good sign that both welterweight champions intend on getting an undisputed fight done.

Fans and media worldwide want the pair to agree on a massive Pay Per View for later in 2022. The winner would walk away with all the marbles at 147.

Following a lengthy exchange recently, Crawford finalized the argument by telling Spence: “That’s good now go ride a horse or something and relax till that time come.”

This taunt indicates that a contract or offer will soon be on the way.

In regards to a warm-up fight, Crawford has already ruled that out. He wants Spence now with no waiting around.

“I’m going straight into it,” Crawford told ESPN. “I don’t want no tune-up fights. I don’t want anything.

“But I want to go straight into it. It’s time to happen. The time is now for undisputed.”

Bob Arum doubted Crawford’s headspace in an interview with FightHype.com during Shakur Stevenson fight week.

The Hall of Fame promoter stated: “I don’t know. Again, I always thought Crawford was the better fighter. But I don’t know where Crawford’s head is at right now.

“To fight at that level that Spence showed [against Yordenis Ugas], you have to have a clear head and make the right decisions.

“I don’t know if Terence is capable of that anymore. I have no idea [if Spence vs. Crawford will take place soon].

“Terence is not in contract with us. So it’s somebody else’s problem.”

ERROL SPENCE JR vs. TERENCE CRAWFORD

Their exchange earlier in the week went down like this: “Look at that guy’s record though. That’s the guy who is going to beat you in real life.

“Not the guy you posted for likes,” said Crawford.

Spence replied: “Not going to lie, 38-1 is still a great record.

Crawford responded: “You a comedian now I see you must be on that yack.”

Spence said: “Nah, we are saving it for after I beat you. But you know it ain’t going to be funny for you when that bell rings.”

“Not at all, you right, because I’m going to be too busy whooping you,” said Crawford.

“Then I’ll laugh when I see your facial expression when you know you are getting whooped. There’s nothing you or anybody can do to help you.”

“You got it. I’m not typing anything else until it’s a go,” concluded Spence. Crawford then added the horse comment as the finger-biting over whether the fight gets made continues.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.