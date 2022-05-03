Deontay Wilder urged to return soon as trio circle two heavyweight belts

May 3rd, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder could lose a shot at the World Boxing Council heavyweight title if he doesn’t make his intentions clear soon.

“The Bronze Bomber” is number one in the WBC rankings as Tyson Fury readies to relinquish the strap due to his retirement promise.

Fury’s intentions put Wilder in the prime position to fight for the vacant title against Frank Sanchez over the summer.

Sanchez is ranked number four and is the only available challenger who shares Wilder’s same promotional company.

Premier Boxing Champions are notorious for keeping things in-house. Therefore, Wilder as number one and Sanchez at four would be the leading candidates to vie for the green and gold strap.

Number two and three-ranked Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will face each other in the summer. That imminent collision means Wilder needs to move fast.

If he doesn’t, Joyce vs. Parker will skip the queue and get sanctioned for the WBC title once Fury lets go of the belt.

FRANK SANCHEZ

If Wilder doesn’t come to the table, Sanchez would miss out and need to focus on battling the winner of Joyce vs. Parker. However, his manager Mike Borao believes a WBO shot might be more likely than a WBC chance for Sanchez, Joyce, and Parker – with or without Deontay Wilder.

“I really believe that ultimately Frank will fight the winner of Joyce and Parker for a vacant WBO title,” Borao told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think Joyce or Parker are big enough names to entice the eventual winner of Usyk vs. Joshua. So Frank will probably land on the winner of that fight for his first world title,” he added.

Borao says Tyson Fury would likely negate his previous promise to vacant the WBC title in his possession.

“Fury is the ultimate salesman. Who knows if Tyson really will retire?

“Either way, I don’t think WBC will jump out and strip him immediately. So I think the Frank question regarding WBC still has time to marinate.

“The WBO route is much more likely for early 2023, in my view. One thing is for sure; Frank Sanchez is well-positioned.

“He could fight for and win a world title in 2023,” concluded Borao.

DEONTAY WILDER

No mention of Wilder by Borao seems to indicate that nobody expects the big-punching ex-WBC ruler to make a comeback anytime soon.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman seems to think Wilder will be fighting again soon. It’s merely a question of when.

If Fury does keep his strap, though, and the WBO does go vacant before the WBC, Wilder won’t hold any aces as the organization does not rate him.

The only way back for Wilder is with the WBC. His future championship hopes seemingly lie in the hands of Fury.

“The Gypsy King” recently shared his view that Deontay Wilder should get a shot once he loosens his grip on the title.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

