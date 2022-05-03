Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez says past spar results ‘ruin Canelo’s image’

May 3rd, 2022

Light-heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez says Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez wouldn’t want the results of their past sparring sessions revealed.

Ramirez wouldn’t divulge what transpired while sticking to the unspoken code between fighters in the gym. However, he did tell WBN that Canelo would instead remain secret.

Speaking ahead of his clash with Dominic Boesel on May 14, Ramirez exclusively told World Boxing News: “We’ve sparred before [when we were younger], and he knows the outcome would ruin his entire image.

“Compared to others, he doesn’t have any advantage in this fight,” he added.

Asked if he believes he could be one of Canelo’s opponents in 2023, Ramirez responded: “Possibly.

“Sinaloa vs. Jalisco [their birthplaces] would be a great Mexican battle, but it’s not something that I think about often.”

“Zurdo” was supposed to be facing Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title after laying down a public challenge to the Russian. However, when Canelo came calling for the current 175-pound champion, things took a turn.

Ramirez now hopes a win over the highly-ranked Boesel will be enough to secure the mandatory shot at the winner.

“I’m a little bit disappointed not to be fighting Bivol now as this was something we discussed for a while. We thought it was something that was going to happen last or earlier this year.

“But I completely understand his opportunity and the [big Canelo] payday that comes with it. Whatever happens in the fight, I’m next for either, so we’ll see what happens.

On whether he gives Bivol a chance against Canelo on May 7, Ramirez stated: “Of course. It’s boxing.

“Bivol is an intelligent fighter with a tricky style. He is also a natural light heavyweight. So, of course, Bivol has the chance to win.”

But what if he loses? Would Ramirez then target the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. for the WBC, IBF, and WBO versions?

“All four [Canelo, Beterbiev, Bivol, and Smith Jr.] are on my hit list. It doesn’t matter who comes first,” he concluded.

Lauded for facing champion after champion, Canelo is the number one fighter on the planet. But that holds no fear for Ramirez.

Unlike other competitors, Ramirez is hunting down Canelo, Bivol, and the rest. At 43-0, he’s also chasing Floyd Mayweather’s magical 50-0 record.

Boesel could represent win 44 for Ramirez and put him in the prime position to fight for another world title in 2022.

