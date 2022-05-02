‘Man should pay for the privilege of getting punched by Mike Tyson’

May 2nd, 2022

Mikey Williams

Mike Tyson reacted to a form of abuse and ‘prodding’ by an annoying fan before giving the man in question a good beating on an airplane.

That’s the view of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, named after Tyson by his father, John.

Fury says any legal action against Tyson for the incident would be wrong and says Melvin Townsend had to take his licks for his actions.

“If he’s man enough to prod Mike Tyson, touch him and abuse him, then man up and take a punch in the face,” Fury told Piers Morgan on his new show ‘Uncensored.’

Regarding Townsend lawyering up, Fury added: “He should be paying Mike. Now he can say he’s been punched in the face by a legend. I’d pay for that myself.

“The fun police will be on Mike to get canceled, but how long can you prod a lion with a stick? He’s not the man you want to prod.”

MIKE TYSON O.G.

“The Gypsy King,” who cemented his place as a generational heavyweight ruler with a stoppage at Wembley recently, says Mike Tyson is not a man you get into it with lightly,

“Mike Tyson is a real O.G., and you can’t mess with Mike because you don’t know what he’s going to do,” said Fury.

At the time, Tyson’s team stated that the man started the row by baiting the “Baddest Man” from the seat behind, including throwing a water bottle.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

The video of Tyson drawing blood from Townsend’s face went viral. However, it’s a clear warning to anyone thinking Mike Tyson has ever lost his ability to be a hazardous man if provoked.

Let that be a lesson to anyone who thinks twice about doing what Melvin did.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

