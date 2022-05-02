Manny Pacquiao Jr. reacts to criticism of his boxing career

May 2nd, 2022

Manny Pacquiao Jr. is only one fight into his boxing career but still has to take the inevitable potshots.

Pacquiao Jr. also reacted to criticism labeled at the young star as he prepares for a second fight in the United States.

The amateur boxer, who trains with Freddie Roach and Marvin Somodio at the Wild Card Gym, prepares for an outing on May 12.

However, some of his online videos have drawn unsavory comments that Pacquiao admitted he is aware of when training.

“At first, I was just quietly going into it and stuff, but I guess it’s unavoidable. I’m trying my best. I have to get used to it,” Pacquiao Jr. told abs-cbn.com.

He added: “I’ve constantly been training. I’ve been training for months [in the US], and this is all I want: get more experience, get better.

On whether he will turn professional or go for an Olympic medal, the legend’s son responded: “I think we’ll see in the future.

“Right now, I’m just trying to get better, to get more amateur fights, bring my record so we’ll see in the future.”

MANNY PACQUIAO JR

Promoter Tom Loeffler and Roach decided to add Pacquiao Jr. to the next installment of Hollywood Fight Nights. Pacquiao drew a vast crowd to the gym for his first foray into the amateur ranks.

He will now face an opponent to be named. Loeffler, handler of Gennadiy Golokvin – among many others, is excited to have the Filipino on board.

“Having Emmanuel Jr on this show is really exciting. It’s gotten a lot of publicity. This will be his second amateur fight.

“This is a great connection with everything Freddie did and Manny Sr. Now, his son is following in his footsteps.

“We’re just excited [about] having him [on the show].”

On drawing another crowd, Loeffler concluded: “There’s a picture of GGG with Manny Pacquiao when GGG came here to congratulate Manny for one of his fights.

“Now having his son on UFC Fight Pass on May 12th in Montebello, for all the fans who want to come down, it’s exciting to give him the opportunity to fight on the show.”

