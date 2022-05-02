Floyd Mayweather star goes for F-Bomb record in Gervonta Davis rant

May 2nd, 2022

FightHubTV

The Floyd Mayweather protege Rolando Romero continued his barrage on Gervonta Davis ahead of May 28.

Romero unleashed a verbal lashing on Gervonta Davis with one month to go until they share the ring.

When the Mayweather Promotions fighters go in-house, Romero will challenge Davis for the WBA secondary lightweight title on Pay Per View.

The man who urged fans to “Sign up for KO’s” when following him on social media is adamant Davis’ time at the top is over.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER STAR

Above and beyond a dressing down, Romero went complete expletive on “Tank” as the pair closed in on the final few weeks of preparation.

It seemed Romero was going for the most f-bombs in one interview world record.

“I am going to f*** up Gervonta Davis,” predicted Romero to FightHubTV. “Rolly by Knockout.

“We will all get rich together. Don’t be a dumb a** and bet on Tank.”

Asked what got said during their press conference staredown, Romero replied: “Honestly, I couldn’t comprehend what the f*** he said.

“But I know it sounded offensive, so f*** you too.”

Whether this fight is personal or just a prizefight, Romero cleared up any debate.

“Oh no, it’s personal. I want to f*** up his face up because I don’t like how he looks. But I don’t like how he acts, and I don’t like what he represents.

“I am going to f*** Tank up from round one non-stop.”

Asked for a finishing prediction, Romero responded: “I just said one round.”

Davis, no doubt, has power, as he’s proven in the past. However, Romero is unimpressed.

“He will not hit me because his arms are short as f***. He looks like a T-Rex. I am going to walk him down and it will be the walk down of hell.”

HANEY

Skating over certain other subjects, Romero was asked about his relationship with Joel Casamayor and his thoughts on Devin and Bill Haney.

“I have known Joel since I was eight or nine years old. I have known him forever. But I still don’t understand things he says. I have known him forever,” pointed out the Mayweather Promotions contender.

“Devin Haney is an inferior breed. He should retire from boxing before he really gets hurt by somebody. He has a weak genetic makeup, and his jaw is very suspect.

“Nobody cares about that [George Kambosos] fight. The only things they have in Australia are kangaroos and koalas. I don’t like them. They are ugly as s***.”

Romero concluded: “He’s a good-looking dude [Bill Haney]. He’s strong, but I don’t think Devin is his son because Devin is ugly as f***.”

