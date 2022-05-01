Shakur Stevenson forced to flee, save family from ugly MGM Grand brawl

May 1st, 2022

Shakur Stevenson got caught up in an ugly brawl outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena as the talented champion celebrated his most significant win.

The WBC and WBO super-featherweight ruler had no sooner impressively beaten Oscar Valdez before pulling some of his family and entourage out of the firing line.

It all began as Stevenson gave a speech to the waiting media at the post-fight press conference. After hearing a commotion, Stevenson then rushed to the doors.

He was later seen screened from the melee by security as the crowd outside continued arguments.

At the weigh-in, both Stevenson and Valdez’s teams had traded insults earlier in the week.

Since I can post ten minute videos. Here is the full video of Shakur Stevenson brawl. Security wouldn’t let his family in. Shot by fight hub tv pic.twitter.com/p6HyiytXHR — Nap King Cole Jr (@napkingcolejr) May 1, 2022

SHAKUR STEVENSON

Before the unsavory scenes, Stevenson had dominated a smaller-looking Valdez over twelve rounds at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

A crowd of over ten thousand watched on as Stevenson elevated his reputation in superb style.

He said: “This victory means everything. I told you all what I was going to do. I said I’m going to beat Valdez, Canelo, and Eddy Reynoso.

“That was my game plan, beat the whole team, and I feel good about it. Much respect to them all – but that was my game plan.

“I want to collect all the belts at 130 and become undisputed. I deserve to be a superstar, so that’s what I gotta do.”

A gracious Valdez, who was frustrated throughout the fight, stated: “He did what he had to do to win the fight.

“He’s a great fighter. His speed is there. Power is there.

“He was just the better fighter tonight. Overall, a great fighter.”

Shakur Stevenson could now go for another title in the division against Kenichi Ogawa or Robert Guttierez. There’s also the possibility of Stevenson going up in weight for a third-weight class title.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

