Floyd Mayweather called Errol Spence Jr. ‘a b*tch’ when they first sparred

May 1st, 2022

Stacey M. Snyder

Errol Spence Jr. recalled how Floyd Mayweather branded him ‘alright for a b*tch when the pair sparred for the first time many moons ago.

The current welterweight king, who holds three versions of the world title, went over wanting to gain Mayweather’s respect back in the day.

Spence shared the ring with Mayweather as the then world’s best fighter was boxing regularly. “The Truth” found out that it would take two goes to do it.

The hosts of The Pivot Podcast recently asked Spence about his experience sparring with the Hall of Famer.

Although Spence was only a couple of fights into his pro career, he tells a story of how he tried his best to get into Mayweather’s good books in training.

“I was just there watching him, and I was like a sponge,” said Spence. “I was ready to take things from him and implement them into my game.

“He was training like he was dead broke. Like he needed a pair of drawers. He was training hard. That’s the biggest thing I got out of it.

“It didn’t matter what was going on. Floyd was going to get his work in regardless.

“We went on sparring for five to seven minutes in a row. And we got out of the ring, and he said to me, ‘you alright for a b*tch.’

“So I didn’t hear him at first, and then he said it again. So I was like, okay, let’s put our [expletive] back on. I said turn off the clock. We can go until somebody drops.

“We went in there and sparred for eight or nine more minutes in a row. I think I earned his respect at that time. He saw that I’m not a pushover.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Floyd Mayweather is infamous for being tougher on the younger fighters he knows will turn out to be champions. Once again, he was bang on the money with Spence.

“The Big Fish” defeated Yordenis Ugas to add the WBA crown to his WBC and IBF versions. All three of the titles Spence has won were taken from the champion.

In the next few months, Spence wants to do the same to Terence Crawford. The 147 showdown is the biggest fight in the sport right now.

Everyone is keeping their fingers crossed that it happens.

As for Floyd Mayweather, the “Money” man is back in action on May 14 in another exhibition bout.

