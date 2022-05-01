Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford ignites after ‘bum coach’ comment

May 1st, 2022

Errol Spence Jr. sparked a verbal spat with Terence Crawford after branding his welterweight rival’s coach Brian McIntyre ‘a bum’.

Spence focused on ‘Bomac’s’ boxing career when he pointed out that McIntyre had lost his last five professional bouts via knockout.

McIntyre was a heavyweight and ended his tenure in the pro ranks on 7-14. He got knocked out nine times, including third-round stoppages to Byron Polley and Chauncy Welliver.

“The Big Fish” decided to poke fun at McIntyre, to which Crawford took offense.

Posting this own perfect 38-0 C.V., Crawford said to Spence: “Look at that guy’s record though. That’s the guy who gone beat your a** in real life;

“Not the guy you posted for likes.”

The pair then became embroiled in a heated back and forth as their followers grabbed the popcorn.

“Not gone lie, 38-1 still a great record,” pointed out Spence eluding to the possibility he would be the first to inflict a loss on the WBO champion.

😂 you got it I’m not typing nothing else until its a go ✌🏾.. https://t.co/KGnzsiBthw — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Crawford responded: “You a comedian now I see you must be on that yack.”

Spence said: “Nah, we saving it for after I beat your a**. But you know it ain’t going to be funny for you when that bell rings.”

“Bud” came back again by saying: “Not at all, you right, because I’m going to be too busy whooping your a**.

“Then I’m going to laugh when I see your facial expression when you know you are getting your a** whooped. There’s nothing you or anybody can do to help you.”

Concluding the exchange, Spence explained that he wouldn’t be saying anything else until the ink was dry on their contract to fight.

“You got it. I’m not typing anything else until it’s a go.”

ERROL SPENCE JR

Defeating Yordenis Ugas to claim his third welterweight crown, Spence is widely regarded as the best 147-pounder on the planet.

Taking over that mantle from Crawford last month gave their clash even more edge – even though it doesn’t need it.

Spence vs. Crawford is the biggest Pay Per View fight out there, and this is the perfect time to get it made.

The winner would then be in line to challenge Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super-welterweight crown, provided the twin beats Brian Castano.

This scenario means Spence could have a two-weight undisputed opportunity. But for Crawford, if he overcomes Spence, it would mean the chance at a third.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.