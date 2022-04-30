Floyd Mayweather sets modest Pay Per View price for Dubai exhibition

April 30th, 2022

The forthcoming Floyd Mayweather PPV has set a modest price of just $19.99 for his next exhibition event against Don Moore.

Boxing’s generational legend will compete against his uncle Roger’s undefeated protege on May 14 in the skies of Dubai.

Tickets for the event are not going on general release. Therefore, unless you have excessive money to waste, the only way to watch it is on Pay Per View.

Mayweather is not asking for a considerable amount, though, probably due to the nature of the headliner. He’s more focused on pocketing from the digital world than the physical world on this one.

Organizers at Global Titan said: “The pay-per-view event, which will be broadcast live by LIVENow, is available for purchase at a special “early bird” price through Sunday, May 1.”

After May 1st, the price could double. However, nothing is yet confirmed.

Fans can view a preview of the one-of-a-kind ring setup for the Floyd Mayweather PPV at Global Titans. It shows the ring seemingly floating above the local skyline.

Mayweather vs. Moore includes a VIP seating area for the limited number of attendees to enjoy a breathtaking view of the pugilistic action.

Those who purchase can expect to fork out almost $200,000 for just twenty available seats.

Global Titans added: “Considered the UAE’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, the Burj Al Arab Hotel will make a perfect host for the fighter known as “TBE – The Best Ever.”

“It also boasts several world-record-holding distinctions that set it apart from the norm.

“Presented by co-owners FrontRowTMT and ROQU Media, in association with Mayweather Promotions, The Global Titans Fight Series will be broadcast live, worldwide, via premium digital-streaming service LIVENow.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PPV UNDERCARD

“The event will also showcase a fantastic undercard of world-famous combatants such as UFC legend Anderson Silva facing fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, as well as a sanctioned bout between beloved former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) and Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.”

Discussing his appearance, ex-titleholder Jack said: “I’m glad to be back in my second home of Dubai. To fight in front of all of my fans there and put on another great performance.

“Dubai is becoming the new fight capital of the world. Events like this, featuring Floyd Mayweather, keep it spectacular.

“I always appreciate Floyd for his friendship and having my back.”

