Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano keep it professional ahead of NY battle

April 29th, 2022

Katie Taylor and rival Amanda Serrano kept things professional as the pair head toward a massive female fight at Madison Square Garden.

Discussing their collision, Taylor and Serrano are ready to light up New York and crown the pound for pound number one women’s boxer.

Taylor said: “The amount of media we have had to do all week was huge. I’m sick of talking about myself, but it’s been an amazing week so far.

“This is definitely very different than how I started boxing when I was eight or nine years old.

“Women’s boxing wasn’t even a sanctioned sport in Ireland. Many years later, we are headlining MSG, the most iconic venue in boxing.

“Making history as the biggest women’s boxing match in history is just incredible. There are all of the sacrifices that I have been working for, for sure.

“The fact that this will be a sell-out on Saturday night, there is a great appetitive for female fights, and this is very special.

“It’s the best versus the best, and it’s just a great boxing match. This isn’t just the best female fight you can see right now – it’s the best fight you can watch right now, male or female.

2I don’t train to lose any fights. I train to win. I will step in there confident that I will come out victorious.

“The best part about this fight is being able to inspire the next generation.

“This fight on Saturday night will inspire many young girls, and that to me is the best part about this.”

Amanda Serrano

“It’s been a long time, and it’s finally happening. Thanks to all of you guys at Madison Square Garden, I’ll shine.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place to make history again. Sitting here, I made history. I won my golden gloves here at the Hulu Theater.

“And I made history on DAZN with you becoming a seven-division world champion.

“I plan to do the same thing at the big garden. It’s my first time there. I shine under pressure.

“One of my goals is to become an undisputed champion, and she has that. I’m going up, once again, two divisions to fight one of the best fighters in the world.

“It’s been an amazing long journey getting here to fight Katie Taylor. The timing is no better than right now. I am so looking forward to Saturday.

“We are probably the two nicest fighters. There is no bad talk between Katie Taylor and me because the fights are won inside the ring, not outside.

“We don’t need to talk bad about each other.

“Our accomplishments got us where we are right now, making history together.

“No matter what happens on Saturday night, this is for the fans, women in general, and women in boxing, and women’s boxing will only grow more.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.