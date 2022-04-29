Manny Pacquiao conqueror’s eye ‘bled for 40 hours’ after Errol Spence Jr

April 29th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Manny Pacquiao conqueror Yordenis Ugas has revealed his eye was bleeding for forty hours non-stop after defeat to Errol Spence Jr.

Ugas gave up the WBA crown he took from Manny Pacquiao in 2021 as Spence got the better of him in their unification.

The Cuban star then updated his fans on the healing process when reflecting on the defeat.

BLEEDING EYE

“Thanks to everyone who is sending in their prayers. My eye was like this closed and bleeding for almost 40 hours.

“It looked like tears of blood, but now it is open. In the next few days, with God’s favor, we will go back to the doctor when the swelling and bruising are at zero.

On his performance in the fight, which many fans appreciated, Ugas added: “No matter the defeat or victory, what hurts me the most is that I couldn’t give the fans a more exciting and competitive fight.

“I always thought and prepared to have a strong second half of the fight. From the next round [seven], the pain in my eye came, and everything changed.”

Despite his bravery, Ugas once again took abuse on social media that he shared with his followers.

“I have blocked many people these days. If you’re a fan and you tell me [Ugas I’m over you, you’re not on that level], I say, “ok, thanks.”

“But if you come and “make fun of me” “discredit me” and make me understand that you hate me, then I’ll block you and save you stress to read me.”

GRACIOUS

With his reflections on how the fight went down, Ugas was gracious as ever.

“If I wanted to fight until the end, I am now at peace. The best man won that night.

“It was an honor, champ. I hope to motivate young fighters to take on challenges, to take on the best.

“I’ve fought with two future Hall of Famers in the last eight months. Proud.”

Ugas can undoubtedly come again once healed in a division that will soon have four vacant titles by 2023.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford look set to trade blows later in the year before the winner vacates and moves up in weight.

That scenario should leave Ugas in the shake-up for a vacant title.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.