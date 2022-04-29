Legend Larry Holmes takes heavyweight champion under his wing

April 29th, 2022

Boxing legend Larry Holmes is giving the current secondary heavyweight champion tips on defeating his mandatory opponent.

WBA titleholder Trevor Bryan is getting a lesson in camp as he prepares to defend his title against Daniel Dubois on Saturday, June 11.

Bryan has taken a change of scenery as well as he has moved his camp from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, to the bright lights of Las Vegas, NV.

The secondary ruler is getting “schooled” by none other than The Easton Assassin and former WBC and IBF Heavyweight Champion Holmes.

Bryan and his team did a lot of listening. When the former heavyweight champion Holmes speaks, silence is golden. The legend came to town to work with Bryan.

“Trevor Bryan has got himself together,” said Holmes. “He’s kind of quiet, and he doesn’t talk a lot.

“I’m the one with the big mouth. He did a lot of listening, and I did the talking. He was willing to learn.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

“All these guys are looking for that big punch for the knockout and the easy way out.

“You can’t beat them unless you take them out in the water and work them over. The jab did that for me and set up everything else.

“Bryan is a big guy, and he’s got himself together. He is all business. He really impressed me.”

The 32-year-old Bryan, who sports a 22-0 record with 15 KOs, will be going up against the younger DuBois, at 24-years of age, along with his 15-1 record and 14 KOs.

Holmes put together a streak of 48 straight victories in his 30-year career and amassed a record of 69-6 with 44 KOs. He has joined Bryan’s camp in Florida.

Holmes was not only known for his power but his jabs. He is planning to improve Bryan’s jab as well as his game plan against DuBois.

Bryan’s promoter, Don King, is planning to present another spectacular boxing card featuring six championship bouts to promote peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.

