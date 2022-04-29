Luis Ortiz deal ends Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. WBC title chance

April 29th, 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the verge of signing a deal to face Luis Ortiz, effectively ending his chances of fighting Deontay Wilder for the vacant WBC title.

As World Boxing News explained earlier this week, the green and gold strap will be up for grabs once Tyson Fury goes ahead with his word to walk away.

This scenario leaves Wilder, the number one in the rankings, as the first stipulated challenger. Ruiz is currently rated at five and would get the opportunity to fight for the belt if Frank Sanchez turns it down.

The whole situation comes about due to the numbers two and three in the ratings, Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker, agreeing to fight this summer.

Wilder has the first refusal, meaning if neither faces the American, “The Bronze Bomber” can move on to the next contender. That’s where Sanchez and eventually Ruiz come into the equation.

But a lot rests on what Wilder’s intentions are right now. The former champion has not revealed whether or not he will fight in 2022.

If he doesn’t decide soon, promoter Frank Warren would be able to successfully lobby the World Boxing Council to sanction Joyce vs. Parker for the WBC title.

Al Haymon will be hoping Wilder does confirm his intentions. This outcome would then set up a semi-final tournament between the top four or five.

Wilder could fight Sanchez or Ruiz for the vacant championship as Joyce and Parker collide. The winners would then face each other in the first mandatory of 2023.

ANDY RUIZ JR OUT

However, if Ruiz goes through with the Ortiz collision, slated for August 13, he’s out of the running.

Father Andy Ruiz Sr. told ESPN Knockout that his son intends to take the fight and close the Cuban’s mouth.

“My son will shut up the one who dared to call him a coward,” Ruiz Sr.told ESPN. “Andy is very motivated.

“He is ready to show the world that he belongs to the elite of heavyweights and that he is not afraid of anyone.”

Fighting Ortiz doesn’t do anything for Ruiz’s career at the moment. Ruiz should turn the fight down and hope Wilder comes to the table.

But only if Sanchez accepts a Wilder fight should Ruiz then go through with the Ortiz Pay Per View. Maybe Ruiz knows something we all don’t?

