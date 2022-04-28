The boxing world gets ready for Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

April 28th, 2022

Two of boxing’s brightest young stars — both Olympians, undefeated and two-division world champions — Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) go toe-to-toe in one of 2022’s most anticipated showdowns, the unification of junior lightweight titles Saturday, April 30, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

The fight, promoted by Top Rank, will be live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The 31-year-old Valdez is the WBC champion and a two-time Olympian for Mexico (2008 and ‘12). At 24, Stevenson is the WBO champion and won a silver medal in Rio de Janeiro at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Joe Tessitore will call the action, working with analysts Andre Ward, a Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters and handle interviews.

The telecast will also include an eight-round lightweight co-feature between 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) and Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs). In a special feature, the lineup will begin with Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) – Muhammad Ali’s grandson – facing Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight clash.

Undercard on ESPN+

Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN+ will exclusively stream the six-fight undercard.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson is a two-part series that goes inside the two fight camps. The two half-hour specials will each receive an encore airing on Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. They are also available on-demand on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Max on Boxing with the Live Weigh-In, Press Conference on ESPN+

A special live edition of Max on Boxing with Max Kellerman – Max on Boxing Live Weigh-In Show: Valdez vs. Stevenson – will include the weigh-in from Las Vegas on ESPN2 on Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. In addition, the fighters’ press conference with the media will be on ESPN+ on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

ESPN.com

Friday: Timothy Bradley Jr. Breaks Down the Main Event.

Fight Week Programming

All times Eastern