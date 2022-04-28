Deontay Wilder to get vacant WBC title shot as Tyson Fury doubles down

April 28th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder will get offered a shot at his old WBC heavyweight title shot after Tyson Fury doubled down on retirement.

“The Bronze Bomber” is number one in the rankings and was last involved in the Fight of the Year with Fury.

Wilder now stands on the verge of being handed a crack at the vacant crown as Fury confirms his decision to Piers Morgan.

“This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth – I’m done,” Fury told Morgan on his new show ‘Uncensored.’

“Every good dog has its day. Like a great Roman leader said, there will always be somebody else to fight. When is it enough?

“I’m happy. I’m healthy. I’ve still got my brains. I can still talk. I’ve got a beautiful wife. I’ve got six kids.

“Right now, I’ve got umpteen belts. I’ve got plenty of money. I’ve got success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?”

DANGER

Fury reiterated that trading blows with big men like Whyte and Wilder showed him that it could all end in one punch.

Wilder had him down four times in two fights, leaving the end decision as easy to make.

“Boxing’s a very dangerous sport. You can be taken out with one punch, as we’ve seen on Saturday night.

“It only takes one unlucky blow, and you may not get up off that canvas. I’m quitting while I’m ahead.

“I’m undefeated, only the second man in history to retire an undefeated heavyweight champion.

“But I’m very happy and content in my heart with what I’ve done and what I’ve achieved.

“It’s not about money for me. For many people in this world, everything is about money, and more money and more money. I’ve got enough money.

“I’ve got enough of everything I need. I’m a very simple man. I drive an 07 VW Passat, and I’m a very normal person. I don’t need tons of money to impress everybody.”

DEONTAY WILDER

Fury will now hand back the green and gold belt he won from Deontay Wilder to the World Boxing Council. Being top-rated in the current standings, Wilder will get offered the opportunity to fight for the vacant crown.

So, who will he face?

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will fight each other this summer. They are number two and three in the rankings. Therefore, it’s far more likely that the fight winner will be the mandatory challenger.

This scenario leaves Wilder free to face a stablemate from Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions – possibly Frank Sanchez or Andy Ruiz Jr.

As for Fury, a remarkable four-year comeback is over. “The Gypsy King” can go back to being a family man after a fantastic tenure in the sport.

“My time is to go out on a high. I always said that I wanted to walk away on top of the sport and do it on my terms,” Fury pointed out.

“But I didn’t want to be the person who said ‘well, I should have maybe retired two years ago’ or whatever. I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang.

“Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance, will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry.

“No amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.