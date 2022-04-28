Canelo revives his famous ‘PayDay’ song in Kamaru Usman exchange

April 28th, 2022

Canelo Alvarez accused UFC star Kamaru Usman of wanting a ‘PayDay’ as the pound for pound king revived his famous song.

The Mexican superstar brushed off the advances of his UFC counterpart following Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz attempting to draw him out.

It worked as Abdelaziz stated Canelo was wasting his time facing Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Trying to be an eternal optimist while exposing what looked to be desperation for the fight, Usman’s handler came off second best.

He said: “Canelo is an absolute chicken. He is fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram.

“These guys will never do anything for his legacy. Now I understand why he doesn’t want to lose to someone like Kamaru Usman.

“This is chicken style, no risk – no reward.”

An exchange followed between Canelo and Usman as the ‘PayDay’ song used for Demetrius Andrade made a comeback.

Canelo: “Who the f is this?”

Usman: “Let’s just all relax before somebody gets hurt.”

Canelo: “I agree cuz it will not be me.”

Usman: “In the cage or the ring, I’m willing to find out in both. Are you?”

Canelo: “You calling me out, right? You want the payday, right? So you know where, but sit down. It’s not your turn yet. I have a legacy to make.”

Usman: “Enough said. You don’t want that smoke in a real fight. I hear you! Good luck, champ.”

Opportunistic comments like those made by Aziz caught fire and have gone viral. Therefore, he got what he set out to achieve.

You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make 👊🏻 https://t.co/4oMQ0LOq1m — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

CANELO PAYDAY

Now, whether Canelo is in on the situation is another matter. In the same way that Floyd Mayweather did with Conor McGregor, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the four-weight king wanted to put the feelers out on a future battle.

Fights like those crossover bouts take a couple of years to make. So putting in the groundwork is the first step to making millions.

Mayweather and McGregor pocketed a considerable amount of money for their 2017 encounter. Canelo vs. Usman could do similar in 2024 or 2025 if both remain undefeated in that timeframe.

Canelo must beat Bivol, Golovkin, and the winner of Beterbiev vs. Smith to become undisputed in another division. He’ll then likely target cruiserweight in 2023.

Let’s be honest. Neither Canelo nor Kamaru Usman wouldn’t turn down the ‘PayDay’ if it landed on Pay Per View in the future.

