Adrien Broner emerges from the wreckage as possible opponents unfold

April 28th, 2022

Adrien Broner will be back in the ring in the coming months after emerging from the wreckage of over a year of uncertainty surrounding his career.

Spells in hospital, lawsuits, and a questionable frame of mind left fans wondering if we’d ever see AB return to action.

Broner is training again and promised the boxing community he would soon grace the squared circle for the 39th time.

One of only four fighters to claim a world title at 130, 135, 140, and 147, Broner remains a colossal name in the sport.

Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Oscar De La Hoya are the other three, so the Cincinnati man is clearly in good company.

THE PROBLEM

But after months of speculation and call-outs, there are credible fighters Broner could trade blows with next.

In the same breath as Adrien Broner, Conor Benn, Jessie Vargas, Gervonta Davis, and Ivan Redkach took up column inches over the past year. However, WBN understands that none of that quartet stands a chance of being Broner’s foe.

Vargas, who faces Liam Smith this weekend, is the most likely. However, the weight is a huge sticking point.

Broner was between super-lightweight and welterweight for his last fight. There’s absolutely no way he’d campaign as high as 154 for a Vargas rematch.

The Nevada political hopeful will have to boil back down to 147 if he stands any chance of landing Broner a second time.

Their first meeting ended in a draw, prolonging a long spell without a victory for Broner that lasted four years until 2021.

A win over Jovanie Santiago put the 32-year-old in the show window for bigger fights. He now has a list of possibilities that he could reach if he wins a warm-up.

Jaron Ennis, Keith Thurman, Vergil Ortiz, and Benn are all reachable. But not until Broner scores another victory and looks good.

Down at super-lightweight, if Broner can reach his old benchmark, all the belts will soon be up for grabs.

Many believe he’d stand a chance of becoming world champion again at 140 pounds.

ADRIEN BRONER CLASS

Broner needs to show his class again, and he will be in line for a shot.

Therefore, facing Sandor Martin, Jose Pedraza, or Mario Barrios at 140 would be far more realistic than any top names.

Meanwhile, Kell Brook, Radzhab Butaev, or Blair Cobbs could clear a path to significant paydays for Adrien Broner at welterweight.

The madness is behind him. Let’s see what Broner has left.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

