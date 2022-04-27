Manny Pacquiao Jr. to continue progress on Tom Loeffler 360 card

April 27th, 2022

Tom Loeffler

Manny Pacquiao Jr. will fight on the undercard of renowned promoter Tom Loeffler’s latest bill as the youngster continues his progress.

Pacquiao made his amateur bow at the Wild Card Gym in an arranged bout earlier this year. He now steps into the spotlight on a Hollywood Fight Night.

Announcing the card in April, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has a full card of fights for the highly anticipated return on Thursday, May 12 of its acclaimed series.

The Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club will host.

The event gets headlined by Top, Undefeated Irish Rising Star Callum Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) of Riverside, CA. It will be broadcast live globally on UFC Fight Pass.

Hall of Famer Freddie Roach guides just 21-years-old the internationally heralded Walsh. He will clash with fellow undefeated prospect Luis ‘The Sniper’ Garcia (3-0, 1 KO) of San Diego, CA,

The main bout in the scheduled six-round super welterweight main event.

Co-featured Jalen ‘Sky’ Walker (10-0-1, 9 KO’s) of Los Angeles, CA, battles Adan Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs) in a highly anticipated eight-round featherweight clash.

In a women’s lightweight bout, Chelsey Anderson (4-0, 1 KO) of Yorba Linda, CA, features. She battles San Diego southpaw Jessica Juarez (3-1, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-rounder.

MANNY PACQUIAO JR

In a special attraction amateur bout, Son of the Legendary Manny Pacquiao, Jr. will compete in a three-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

Light heavyweights will be in action as Hollywood Fight Nights fan favorite Marco Deckmann (8-1, 7 KOs) of North Hollywood, CA, looks to extend his five-bout winning streak. He goes against Jasper McCargo, (4-2-2, 2 KOs) of Richmond, CA.

In the featherweight division, Omar Cande Trinidad (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, steps up. He will face an opponent to be announced over six scheduled rounds.

Also, in the featherweight division, Dariial Kuchmenov (3-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, will compete in a four-rounder against an opponent to be announced.

Lightweight prospect 19-year-old Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas (4-0, 3 KOs) of Rialto, CA, appears. He hits the ring in a four-round bout against an opponent to be announced.

In a battle of super lightweight newcomers, David Romero is Rounding out the card (1-0, 1 KO). The Los Angeles, CA fighter battles pro debuting Fernando Gaytan of Hemet, CA, in a four-rounder.

Advance tickets are now on sale starting at $150 (VIP Ringside), $100 (Preferred Seating), and $80 (Reserved Seating) online at Hollywood Fight Nights / Seating.

The Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640.

Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue, please visit www.QuietCannon.com.

