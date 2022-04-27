Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez set for June 10 in Mexico

April 27th, 2022

Hiroto Kyoguchi will defend his WBA light-flyweight title against Esteban Bermudez at the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, June 10.

The news comes as Matchroom and DAZN announce two new shows worldwide on DAZN.

Kyoguchi vs. Bermudez is the latest installment of Matchroom and DAZN’s fight series in Mexico, associated with Canelo Promotions and Clase Y Talento.

Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) puts the titles he ripped from Heike Buddler in December 2018 on the line for the fourth time.

He makes a welcome return to the ring after his entertaining battle with the pocket rocket Axel Aragon Vega in Dallas in March 2021 ended.

In the fifth round, the challenger was forced to quit the bout with a hand injury.

The Japanese, who previously defended the titles in successive points wins over Tanawat Nakoon and Tetsuya Hisada in June and October of 2020 in his homeland, fights in Mexico for the first time in the paid ranks and does so against a hungry contender.

Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) holds the WBA Regular title after securing a first career defeat for defending champion Carlos Canizales in stunning fashion – flooring the belt-holder towards the end of the sixth round before wiping him out with 23 seconds left in the session.

DEFENDING

The 26-year-old will be fired up to elevate to Super champ and rip the coveted Ring Magazine strap from Kyoguchi. The defending king knows he’s in for a big test on June 10 as he covets unification bouts down the line.

“It was always my dream to fight in Mexico because the Mexican style has influenced me a lot,” said Kyoguchi.

“It is a great opportunity to show my boxing in that country against a rival like Esteban Bermudez. Regarding the unification fight, I think it is my mission as absolute champion.”

“He is a very good champion but weak because of too many injuries – I’ve been waiting a year for him to fight me!” said Bermudez. “I live from boxing.

“I’ve needed this fight to happen for a long time. I’ve been at training camp for this fight, and he is coming to my hometown. The title is still here.”

KYOGUCHI vs BERMUDEZ UNDERCARD

Mexico’s undercard is led by Jorge Casteneda, meeting Mexico City’s Eduardo Hernandez for the WBC Silver International Super-Lightweight title.

Diego Pacheco (14-0 11 KOs) continues to be a must-watch talent, and the 21-year-old ticks off another significant milestone as he stretches his legs over the ten-round distance for the first time against an opponent to be named.

“June is looking red hot with two fantastic shows,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Kyoguchi- Bermudez is a great fight. Hiroto is hunting down a unification at 108lbs.

“He will have his hands full with Esteban, who has proved that he has devastating power. It’s going to be a great night in Mexico City.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow us on social media @worldboxingnews.