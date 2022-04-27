Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai tops huge quadruple-header

April 27th, 2022

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will defend his WBC super-flyweight title against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on Saturday, June 25, at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio.

The event will be shown worldwide on DAZN (except Uzbekistan & Thailand) and leads a stacked quadruple-header of world title action.

Rodriguez (15-0 10 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he won stunningly in February, flooring former World ruler Carlos Cuadras en route to becoming the youngest current world champion in just his 15th pro-outing.

‘Bam’ will get a hero’s welcome on his home turf when he steps through the ropes in San Antonio for the first time as king of the world and only the third time in his career, boxing on his doorstep in his third and fifth fights in June 2017 and March 2018 respectively.

The 22-year-old could hardly face a stiffer test when putting his belt on the line for the first time, coming up against former two-time Super-Fly kingpin Rungvisai (50-5-1 43 KOs).

The Thai star was set to face Cuadras in a long-awaited rematch for the title in San Diego, only for Rungvisai to fall ill and be replaced at late notice by the new young champion.

The 35-year-old has a chance to get his hands on the coveted green and gold strap for a third time, having first held the belt in 2013 and then reclaiming it against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez three years later.

BAM

“Fighting a guy like Rungvisai will bring me to a whole new level,” said Rodriguez. “He’s a great fighter, but this is my time now.

“You have to take risks in this sport. That’s what special fighters do. They said it was a risk me to challenge for a world title fight on short notice.

“Now they say it’s a risk-taking on a fighter like Rungvisai, but this is what I want.

“These are the types of fights you need so you can be remembered by the fans long after your career is done.

“I’ve always said that my brother and I will bring the big fights back to San Antonio, and this is just the start.

“We are so proud to be from this city, and we get that love back from the people there, so this will be a special night.”

“Jesse might be the youngest current World champion, but this is a fight where he can prove he already belongs with the very best in boxing,” said trainer Robert Garcia. “We have a lot of respect for Rungvisai.

“We know what he is capable of, and he is a great fighter, but I also know what Jesse is capable of. I believe in him, and I know he is ready for this.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to fight for the WBC World title,” said Rungvisai. “But I will be at my best to win the WBC World title and become the first three times WBC World champion in the history of Thailand.

“Thank you so much to Matchroom, DAZN, and the WBC for this opportunity.”

Rodriguez and Rungvisai lead a stellar night of action with three more world title fights on the bill.

UNDERCARD

Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo pick up where they left off from their curtailed firefight for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title.

Both men hit the canvas in the opening round, and Arroyo touched down again in the second. In November, the action in New Hampshire had to be halted after Arroyo suffered a nasty cut from an accidental head clash.

Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) has been out of action since that night, while Martinez (18-2 14 KOs) bravely rolled the dice to take on modern great Chocolatito as the headline act the night Rodriguez won his belt.

World title clash number three on the bumper card will see IBF and WBA super-bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev defend his titles against Ronny Rios.

In November, the pair were set to meet in New Hampshire, but COVID ruled Rios out, and game-late challenger Jose Velasquez replaced him.

Akhmadaliev (10-0 7 KOs) retained his belts with a near-shutout on the cards, going the distance for just the third time in his 10th pro bout, and second as a World champion.

Rios (33-3 16 KOs), the mandatory challenger for the WBA crown, goes for glory for the second time in his 36-fight career after challenging Rey Vargas for the WBC strap at 122lbs in August 2016.

MCCASKILL

The fourth bout on the card has the most belts on the line, as undisputed welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill makes the third defense of all her marbles at 147lbs.

McCaskill (11-2 4 KOs) ripped the straps from long-standing ruler Cecilia Braekhus on the streets of Downtown Tulsa in August 2020.

She saw off the Norwegian in a rematch for her first defense in March 2021.

The Chicagoan recorded the fourth stoppage win of her career in the second defense of the belts in December, ending Kandi Wyatt’s challenge in the seventh.

She will face an opponent to be named soon in San Antonio.

EDDIE HEARN

“June 25 in San Antonio – what can we say? It’s a quadruple-header of World title action, with four bouts that could headline any card.

“I’m thrilled to see Jesse get the chance to headline at home as a World champion, and what a foe to face in the Thai legend Rungvisai,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Martinez-Arroyo is a long-running saga that both men want to end emphatically. MJ is one of the best World champions out there and is looking to produce that statement win to lure his fellow champions into unifications.

“After an amazing run of fights for women’s boxing in recent months, which continues this weekend in New York with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the undisputed welterweight ruler will want to show that she’s one of the very best out there.”

