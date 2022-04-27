Harlem Eubank promises to navigate Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd test on May 13

April 27th, 2022

Harlem Eubank (13-0, 5 KOs) says he is going to put on a show when he faces Sean ‘Masher’ Dodd (17-6-1, 3 KOs) on Friday May 13 as part of an action-packed night of free-to-air boxing at the Indigo at the O2, live on Channel 5.

The 28-year-old returns to action following an impressive performance on the undercard of cousin Chris Eubank Jr’s grudge match with Liam Williams in February, which saw the Brighton boxer force former IBF Intercontinental Champion Viorel Simion to retire at the end of the fifth-round.

The exciting Super Lightweight now has the opportunity to showcase his skills in front of a huge television audience on Channel 5 as he looks to become the latest star name to emerge from his famous fighting family.

“This is a fight where I’m going to learn a lot and I think I’m going to show people a lot as well,” said Eubank. “It’s the perfect next step on my journey. I’ve got big dreams in boxing, big aspirations and this is a fight that will help me gain the experience I need to get to the next level.

“Boxing on Channel 5 is great. I watched my cousin Chris boxing on Channel 5 when he was coming up. There’s nothing better than terrestrial television when you’re going from the ground up. Channel 5 gives you that audience. It’s not just people who would watch boxing normally. It’s going to be people who might just flick on to Channel 5, see the boxing is on and tune in. I want to engage with these people to build my fanbase and to build the sport. I want people to see my fight, enjoy it, and then follow the journey from there.

“It’s been great since signing with Wasserman. They’ve provided me with the fights I need and kept me active. I got to fight on my cousin Chris’ undercard which was a big milestone for me, and now they’re looking to propel me onto the next stage and develop my career in the right way at the right time. This fight has come at a good time for me. Sean is a very experienced fighter and it’s going to be a good test but I’m going to come through with flying colours. I’m excited to get out there and put on a show!”

The return of Josh Kelly (10-1-1, 6 KOs) against Xhuljo Vrenozi (18-4,3 KOs), Harlem Eubank (13-0, 5 KOs) versus Sean Dodd (17-6-1, 3 KOs) and the hotly anticipated British Middleweight Title clash between Linus Udofia (17-0, 9 KOs) and Denzel Bentley (15-1-1, 13 KOs) will top a stacked card in the capital as Wasserman Boxing launch their first free-to-air event live on Channel 5 on Friday May 13 at the Indigo at the O2, in association with William Hill, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now and available via www.wassermanboxing.com