Grandson of Marvin Hager, James Jr. to fight on May 14

April 27th, 2022

Vertex Promotions returns May 14th with “Mayhem at Mosley’s, featuring the Massachusetts debut of James “Savage” Hagler, the grandson of the late Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler, and headlined by undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella, Saturday night, May 7th at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham.

“We’re looking forward to having James fighting less than 20 miles from where his grandfather Marvin Hagler fought out of in Brockton,” Vertex promoter Dave Clark said. “We’re committed to giving local fighters to fight near home and we have three familiar fighters to fans who have attended Vertex shows, as well as three top amateurs making their pro debuts on ‘Mayhem at Moseley’s.’ James Perella is a Vertex favorite and he’s a rising star. We’re continuing to keep local fighters active and giving fans an entertaining night of pro boxing.”

“Savage” Hagler (2-1, 1 KO), fighting out of Atlanta, naturally, is excited to be fighting in the Bay State, where his grandfather Marvelous Marvin fought 35 times as a pro, including world middleweight title defending victories against Tony Sibson, Vito Antuerofermo and Fulgencio Obelmejias, on his way to eventually becoming a Hall of Famer.

“It’s an honor to fight in the same state as my ‘Papa’ fought out of,” James said. “I just want to make sure I destruct and destroy in Hagler fashion.”

Hagler will be in a 4-round super middleweight bout against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated Perella (10-0, 7 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, is matched against Mexican challenger Edgar “The Tiger” Torres (8-3-1, 4 KOs) in the 8-round main event. A decorated amateur boxer, Perella was a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Boston’s Irish boxing fans will be supporting Galway light heavyweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole” (3-0, 2 KOs) in the 6-round co-featured event vs. TBA. O’Toole was a 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist.

Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, and Southbridge (MA) super featherweight Alex Rivera (3-0, 2 KOs) are slated to be in separate 6-rounders.

Making their pro debuts in 4-round bouts are Nashua (NH) middleweight Michael Fontanez, a 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion, Dorchester super welterweight Zachary Fenton, and Boston super lightweight Anthony Cefalo.

Opponents will soon be announced. Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale for $140.00 (row 2 ringside), $75.00 (general admission) and $50.00 (standing room), available for purchase online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mayhem-at-moseleys-51422-tickets-318776066797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch, or by contacting any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.