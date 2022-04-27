Deontay Wilder to return as vacant WBC title opportunity opens up

April 27th, 2022

Deontay Wilder will be back in action soon as a chance to regain the WBC heavyweight championship appears over the horizon.

“The Bronze Bomber” took six months off when losing to current ruler Tyson Fury for the second time last October.

Rejuvenated and eager to get back in the mix, Wilder recently got put forward by the retiring Fury to fight for his soon-to-be-vacant strap.

“I’d like to see Deontay Wilder fight whoever for it again,” Fury told Behind The Gloves after beating Dillian Whyte in London.

“I do believe he’s still the second-best heavyweight in the world. I believe he knocks everybody else out but me.”

Hot on the heels of Fury’s words, World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is set to welcome back his ex-titleholder with open arms.

“He’s taking it easy, and he’s weighing up his plans for the future,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “He had a very busy reign as a champion with two knockout losses to Fury.

“It’s been difficult, but he’s matured and doing very well. Deontay Wilder is having a good time with his wife, he’s enjoying life, but I’m sure he’ll be back.”

WBC NUMBER ONE

Wilder, who is number one in the rankings and in line to be the first stipulated challenger if Fury gives up the green and gold, is unique, says Sulaiman.

“He’s one of those fighters that you rarely see in the ring that has the ability to knock somebody out with one punch.

“He has had many exciting fights. He’s a great fighter and a great person.”

As things stand, Fury will step away after making a promise to his wife and family. After taking out Whyte in six, Fury addressed the room at Wembley Stadium.

He stated: “I’ve said what I’ve said [that I will retire]. I’m happy with my decisions.

“I’m going to go home with my wife and my kids. I’ve been away for a long time. I’ve fulfilled everything I ever wanted to fulfill.”

Confirming his intentions, Fury concluded: “I’m going to retire as only the second heavyweight in history to retire undefeated after Rocky Marciano.

“Two-time Ring Magazine heavyweight champion of the world. There’s never been a holder in my era. There hasn’t been a lineal in my era either.”

DEONTAY WILDER CHANCE

Once Fury steps aside, Deontay Wilder could face PBC stablemates Frank Sanchez or Andy Ruiz Jr. for the vacant title.

The winner would almost certainly get ordered to battle Joe Joyce or Joseph Parker.

In the summer, Joyce vs. Parker will happen as another London showdown draws near.

